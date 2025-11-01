Saturday, November 01, 2025 | 07:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,23,290; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹1,50,900

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,23,290; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹1,50,900

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,13,010

Gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,23,440 | Image: Bloomberg

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 7:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,23,290, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver tumbled ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,50,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,13,010.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,23,290 in Mumbai, Kolkata and remained ₹1,23,270 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,23,440.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,13,010, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and  ₹1,12,990 in Chennai.
 

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,13,160.
          
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,50,900.
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,64,900. ALSO READ: Indian gold investment demand hits record $10 billion in Sep quarter: WGC
 
US gold prices fell by 1 per cent on Friday, weighed by uncertainty around another US Federal Reserve interest rate cut this year, but the metal remained poised for a third straight monthly gain.
 
Spot gold fell 1 per cent to $3,984.49 per ounce at 12.46 p.m. ET (1646 GMT) and was on track for a 3.3 per cent gain this month.
 
US gold futures for December delivery fell 0.5 per cent at $3,997 per ounce.
 
Elsewhere, spot silver fell 0.7 per cent to $48.58 per ounce, platinum lost 1.7 per cent to $1,582.89, and palladium fell 0.2 per cent to $1,442.01. 
 (with inputs from Reuters)

Topics : Gold Gold Prices Silver Silver Prices gold and silver prices

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 7:14 AM IST

