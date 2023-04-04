close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Response to disaster has to be integrated, not isolated, says PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi while speaking at the 5th International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure stressed that in a closely connected world, the impact of disasters would not just be local

ANI General News
PM Modi

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 1:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while speaking at the 5th International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure on Tuesday stressed that in a closely connected world, the impact of disasters would not just be local, and subsequent responses have to be integrated and not isolated.

Addressing the conference virtually, Prime Minister outlined some priorities for discussion for disaster resilience infrastructure in the context of this year's theme of 'Delivering Resilient and Inclusive Infrastructure'.

"Infrastructure is not only about returns but also about reach and resilience. Infrastructure must leave none behind and serve the people even during times of crisis," he said.

The Prime Minister stressed the need for a holistic view of infrastructure as social and digital infrastructure are as important as transport infrastructure.

Along with quick relief, the Prime Minister in his address also emphasized the need to focus on the early restoration of normalcy.

"Resilience is built in the times between one disaster and another. Studying past disasters and learning lessons from them is the way," he added.

Also Read

Budget 2023 to increase capex for infra projects for growth: Experts

PM holds meeting with top ministers to discuss strategy for Budget session

US to welcome efforts by India to end hostilities in Ukraine: White House

India will give direction to world in 'Amrit Kaal': PM Modi in Rajya Sabha

PM Modi virtually chairs National Ganga Council meeting in Kolkata

Jigme Wangchuck's 3-day India visit: NSA Ajit Doval calls on Bhutan King

Cyberabad police crackdown after data of 670 mn people stolen: What we know

India asks UNSC reform docs name opponents of African permanent seats

India, Russia to work on developing hypersonic version of BrahMos: Report

Earthquake of 6.4-magnitude jolts Indonesia, no casualties reported

Modi further said intelligent use of local knowledge of building infrastructures that can withstand disasters. Further, if documented well, local knowledge may become a global best practice, PM Modi said.

Referring to the scale and intensity of the recent disasters like the earthquakes in Turkiye and Syria, the Prime Minister concluded by underlining the importance of CDRI's work and its importance.

Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) has over 40 member countries from advanced and developing countries.

Topics : Narendra Modi | Disaster management

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 12:15 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon