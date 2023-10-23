close
Sanatana Dharma has always worked for welfare of country, its people: Yogi

Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed 'Kanya Pujan' and offered prayers to 'Matri Shakti' (mother power) by washing the feet of maidens in Gorakhpur on Monday

Yogi Adityanath, Operation Conviction

"Tomorrow is the festival of Vijaya Dashmi. It is a festival of the victory of Dharma, truth, and justice. In every era and in every situation, whenever evil powers seem to be more influential" | Photo: PTI

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 2:20 PM IST
On the occasion of 'Maha Navami', the ninth day of Shardiya Navratri, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said "Sanatana Dharma has always accepted evil powers as a challenge and worked for the welfare of the country and its people".
"Tomorrow is the festival of Vijaya Dashmi. It is a festival of the victory of Dharma, truth, and justice. In every era and in every situation, whenever evil powers seem to be more influential, Sanatana Dharma has always accepted those evil powers as a challenge and worked for the welfare of the country and its people. And also guides the way to humanity," CM Yogi said.
Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed 'Kanya Pujan' and offered prayers to 'Matri Shakti' (mother power) by washing the feet of maidens in Gorakhpur on Monday.
'Gorakshpeethadhishwar' worshipped nine girls, symbolising nine manifestations of the goddess Durga. As part of the ritual, girls were made to stand in a metallic plate as Yogi washed their feet, applied 'roli tilak' to their foreheads, and performed their 'Aarti' amid the chanting of mantras.
After the puja, Yogi Adityanath served fresh food cooked in the Gorakhnath temple kitchen to these girls with his own hands. Apart from these nine girls, the Chief Minister also worshipped and performed aarti for the girls and boys who had arrived in large numbers. The CM gave them 'Dakshina' (donations) and gifts while seeking their blessings during the Kanya Pujan organised in the Gorakhnath Temple. Following tradition, the Chief Minister also performed Batuk Puja. Batuks are manifestations of Kal Bhairav.
During the Kanya Puja, the head priest of Gorakhnath temple Yogi Kamal Nath, Mahamandaleshwar Santosh Das Satua Baba, who came from Kashi, Mahant Ravindradas of Kalibari, the priest of Gorakhnath temple Acharya Ramanuj Tripathi Vedic, etc. were present.
Before this, CM Yogi offered prayers to Maa Siddhidatri in the Shaktipeeth of the temple.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh government

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 2:20 PM IST

