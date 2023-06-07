close

Sanjeev Jeeva, close aid of Mukhtar Ansari, shot dead outside Lucknow court

The gangster was a co-accused in the murder case of BJP MLA Brahmhadatt Dwivedi

BS Web Team New Delhi
Gangster Sanjeev Jeeva

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 7:21 PM IST
Gangster Sanjeev Jeeva, a close aide of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, was shot dead by an unknown assailant outside the Lucknow Civil Court on Wednesday, news agency ANI reported.
A police officer was also injured in the incident and has been sent to Lucknow Civil Hospital for treatment, according to ANI.

The gangster was a co-accused in the murder case of BJP MLA Brahmhadatt Dwivedi with Mukhtar Ansari.
Speaking to reporters, UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya stated that while he was unaware of the shooting, if anyone was found to be involved in murder, they would not be spared and strict action would be taken against them.

This comes two months after jailed gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, while on their way to a medical test.
Atiq Ahmed, accompanied by his brother, was seen speaking to reporters when at least two men armed with pistols opened fire. This came barely days after his 19-year-old son, Asad Ahmed, was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force.

Topics : Keshav Prasad Maurya Lucknow court BS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 7:21 PM IST

