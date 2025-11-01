Saturday, November 01, 2025 | 06:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Satara woman doctor suicide: CM Fadnavis orders setting up of SIT for probe

Satara woman doctor suicide: CM Fadnavis orders setting up of SIT for probe

The doctor, hailing from Beed district of central Maharashtra, was found hanging in a hotel room in Phaltan on October 23

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

The CM, who holds the Home portfolio, has directed the state Director General of Police to constitute the SIT under a woman IPS officer immediately (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Beed
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 6:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered the setting up of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the suicide of a woman doctor in Satara district last week, an official said on Friday.

The doctor, hailing from Beed district of central Maharashtra, was found hanging in a hotel room in Phaltan on October 23. In a suicide note written on her palm, she alleged that sub inspector Gopal Badane raped her on multiple occasions, while Prashant Bankar, a software engineer, mentally harassed her. Both have been arrested.  The CM, who holds the Home portfolio, has directed the state Director General of Police to constitute the SIT under a woman IPS officer immediately, the official added. The move comes amid pressure from citizens and political parties seeking justice for the deceased's kin. The victim's family had also appealed for an SIT investigation to ensure stern punishment for the culprits. Meanwhile, BJP leader Chitra Wagh thanked Fadnavis for the decision to set up an SIT.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Indian Oil Storage tanks near Jawaharlal Nehru Port, in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Oil tanker with cargo from curb-hit Rosneft idles off Mumbai coast

Supreme Court, SC

Probe agencies can't arbitrarily summon advocates over legal advice: SC

CBIC, Customs

CBIC issues rules allowing voluntary correction of Customs entries

Karti Chidambaram, Karti, Chidambaram

PMLA appellate bench upholds ED order attaching Karti Chidambaram's assets

Census 2027

K'taka 'caste survey' covers 61.4 mn people, projects population at 68.5 mn

Topics : Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra Women doctors suicides Suicide

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 6:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Bank Holidays in November ListResident Evil Requiem Pre-OrdersQ2 Results TodayTata Motors DemergerLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon