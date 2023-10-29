close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

Satellites are now a base station in the sky: Jio President Mathew Oomen

Satellite or orbit spectrum is a segment of radio spectrum made available when satellites are placed into orbit

Satellite

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2023 | 5:13 PM IST
Follow Us
Satellites have evolved from being a vanilla backhaul system to becoming a base station in the sky, and the coexistence of satellite communications with other mobile technologies is now a reality, Reliance Jio President Mathew Oommen has said.

Speaking to the press on the sidelines of the seventh India Mobile Congress (IMC), he said that, moving beyond traditional terrestrial spectrum, Jio has also become a non-terrestrial network player and is way ahead of the competition.

While satellites have historically been used for backhaul services, satellite spectrum has begun serving the same devices and customers as that of terrestrial spectrum over the last two years, Oommen pointed out.

Satellite or orbit spectrum is a segment of radio spectrum made available when satellites are placed into orbit. Debate over whether the scarce resource should be auctioned or administratively allocated by the government has split the telecom industry.

As part of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (Trai) last consultation process in June, tech firms like Elon Musk’s Starlink, Amazon’s Project Kuiper, Telesat, Tata Group’s Nelco, Hughes had been united in their opposition to the auctioning of satcom spectrum. In contrast, telecom operators remained divided. Bharti Enterprises has pushed for allocations, while Reliance Jio has called for auctions.

"If it (satellite spectrum) is the same type of service, going to the same devices, to the same customers and using the same standards, should there be a different spectrum policy? The answer from my end is no," Oommen said.

On the issue of there being no global precedent of a nation auctioning satellite spectrum, he said the United Arab Emirates has recently auctioned satellite spectrum while Thailand has auctioned orbital slots.

"We as a nation are the most spectrum-deprived, and just because somebody didn't do something doesn't mean it needs to be applicable for us. We need to do what is right for us. We are no longer a Tier-II nation. We are now in the elite league. We can't have a regressive policy to be applied to a progressive technology," he stressed.

To questions of how Jio plans to provide affordable satcom services to remote areas, he said the vast sums accumulated in the government's Universal Service Obligation (USO) Fund should be given to telcos to be used for further investments. "If we truly want to drive the Digital India vision, we should take that and put it to use," he said.

Also Read

Oommen Chandy: A political tactician and a people's chief minister

TRAI gives companies 2 weeks to verify templates for sending commercial SMS

Jio AirFiber: Reliance Jio to launch 5G-powered fixed wireless access today

Independent body, risk-based framework: TRAI suggests regulations for AI

Reliance Jio turns seven: Here is a look at the latest tariff vouchers

India's healthcare ecosystem undergoing change: KPMG India co-head

Ban BS III, BS IV diesel buses in NCR areas of Haryana, UP, Rajasthan: Rai

PM announces launch of nationwide platform 'Mera Yuva Bharat' on Oct 31

India, EU discuss progress in the Free Trade Agreement negotiations

Security beefed up around Delhi churches, metro stations after Kerala blast


The government imposes a Universal access levy on telecom service providers to the tune of 5 per cent of their annual adjusted gross revenues. This goes into the Telecom Department's USO Fund, which had an unused surplus of Rs 75,689 crore as of 30 June 2023, official data shows.

The fund should be leveraged for not just putting up towers, but also giving subsidies to Indians who can't afford the transition, Oommen said.

Satcom Race Heating Up

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has already granted Eutelsat OneWeb and Reliance Jio's satellite arm Jio Space Limited the Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite Services (GMPCS) licence needed to offer satellite-based broadband services in India.

Both companies are now facing off in the segment, with Jio successfully demonstrating its Jio SpaceFibre service at IMC, India's first satellite-based gigabit-speed broadband service to previously inaccessible geographies within the country. Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal announced that Bharti Airtel-backed Eutelsat OneWeb's satellite communication service will be available in India from next month.

Oommen argued that the satellites of Luxembourg-based satellite telecommunications network provider SES, that are being leveraged by Jio SpaceFibre, will give the company an edge.

"The life of a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite can be anywhere between 4–5.5 years. It is typically 20 years for a Geosynchronous Equatorial Orbit (GEO) satellite. It is 9–10 years for a Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) satellite," he said.

Eutelsat OneWeb, which was created last month as the result of a merger between OneWeb and French satellite operator Eutelsat Communications, is banking on a combination of GEO-LEO fleet of satellites. It believes this will combine network density and high throughput of GEO satellites with the low latency and ubiquity of LEO to offer customers global, fully integrated connectivity services.

However, Oommen stressed that, unlike the hundreds of satellites needed by LEO systems to cover the Earth, Jio will only need 8–9 MEO satellites to cover the earth, he said.
Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : India Mobile Congress Satellite Reliance Jio TRAI spectrum Reliance Jio Infocomm

First Published: Oct 29 2023 | 5:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon