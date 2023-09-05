Reliance Jio turns seven: Here is a look at the latest tariff vouchers

Telecom operator Reliance Jio completed seven years on September 5.

On this occasion, the telecom operator launched several extra data and special vouchers for their customers. These vouchers can be claimed on doing recharges from September 5 to September 30.

The company released two offers — plan benefits and special benefits — that are valid on plans of Rs 299, Rs 749, and Rs 2999.

1. Plan benefits

- Rs 299 plan

Under this plan, a user will get two GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day for 28 days.

- Rs 749

Under this plan, a user will get two GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day for 90 days.

- Rs 2,999

Under this plan, a user will get 2.5 GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day for 365 days.

2. Special benefits

- Rs 299

Under this plan, a user will get seven GB of extra data.

- Rs 749

Under this plan, a user will receive 14 GB of extra data (Two coupons of 7GB)

- Rs 2,999

Under this plan, a user will get 21 GB extra data (Three coupons of 7GB); Rs 200 off on AJIO; a discount of 20 per cent on Netmeds (up to Rs 800); a discount of Rs 100 on Swiggy; free McDonald’s meal on purchase of Rs 149 and above; a discount of 10 per cent on Reliance digital; up to Rs 1500 off on flights and 15 per cent off on hotels; and up to Rs 4000 with Yatra.

Additionally, on recharging, extra benefits will be credited in the eligible customer’s MyJio account immediately. Extra data will be credited as data voucher in MyJio app, and users will have to redeem the voucher from the app.