Jio AirFiber: Reliance Jio to launch 5G-powered fixed wireless access today

Jio AirFiber will provide internet speeds exceeding 1Gbps, matching the internet speeds offered by fibre broadband services, including the company's own Jio Fiber, without the need for optical wires

Jio, Jio AirFiber, Reliance AirFiber, AirFiber, Reliance

Reliance Jio's 5G-powered fixed wireless access (FWA) internet service would utilise a plug-and-play wireless routers to deliver internet via Wi-Fi

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2023 | 12:01 PM IST
Reliance Jio’s 5G-powered fixed wireless access (FWA) internet service Jio AirFiber is set to launch in the country on September 19. Announced in 2022 at the Reliance Industries’ annual general meeting, the Jio AirFiber would provide internet speeds exceeding 1Gbps, matching the internet speeds offered by fibre broadband services, including the company's own Jio Fiber, without the need for optical wires. Below are the details:

What is Jio AirFiber?

Reliance Jio's 5G-powered fixed wireless access (FWA) internet service would utilise a plug-and-play wireless routers to deliver internet via Wi-Fi. Unlike traditional broadband services, such as Jio Fiber, which rely on optical fibre cables, Jio AirFiber would establish direct connections with Jio towers through wireless router receivers. With built-in Wi-Fi capabilities, the router would broadcast internet services wirelessly. Essentially, this means that the router would receive internet-ready 5G network signals without the need for optical fibre wires, which would then be wirelessly distributed to connected devices.

Differences between Jio Fiber and Jio AirFiber

Unlike the Jio Fiber network, AirFiber is not constrained by optical cable network infrastructure and can therefore offer broader coverage. Setting up the AirFiber network would be straightforward, as it employs a plug-in router. Jio has stated that the AirFiber router will adhere to the Wi-Fi 6 standard and include a built-in security firewall.

Jio AirFiber's competition

Airtel already offers an AirFiber service in select cities, using a similar plug-and-play device for setup. Airtel's 5G-powered FWA is based on the Wi-Fi 6 standard, which is known for delivering faster speeds, wider coverage, and reduced latency compared to Wi-Fi 5.

While Airtel AirFiber provides internet speeds of up to 100MBps, Jio has promised that its FWA service will exceed the 1Gbps threshold. At the 2023 AGM, Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced that AirFiber would serve as the foundation for Jio Smart Home solutions, which were also unveiled at the event.

Expected Pricing for Jio AirFiber

Jio AirFiber is expected to be more expensive compared to traditional optical fibre-based JioFiber. However, it may undercut its direct competitor, Airtel, by offering AirFiber services starting at Rs 4,435 for a 6-month subscription.

Jio Fiber Reliance Jio Jio network 5G network Internet services in India Technology

First Published: Sep 19 2023 | 12:01 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon