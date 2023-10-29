close
Security beefed up around Delhi churches, metro stations after Kerala blast

A senior police officer, who requested anonymity, said security has been tightened across main markets, churches, metro stations, bus stands, railway stations, and other public places

A passenger wearing face mask takes a train at a Delhi metro train station, on the first day of the restart of their operations, amidst the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi. Photo: Reuters

According to sources, the Special Cell of Delhi Police is in continuous touch with central agencies | Photo: Reuters

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2023 | 3:27 PM IST
Security was beefed-up around churches and at metro stations in the national capital in the wake of the Kerala convention centre blast on Sunday.
A senior police officer, who requested anonymity, said security has been tightened across main markets, churches, metro stations, bus stands, railway stations, and other public places.
"Teams have been informed to put barricades on the border area from Uttar Pradesh Side and Haryana side. Police in civil dress, riders and PCRs have been asked to stay on alert and not to ignore any information they receive," the officer said.
"We are already keeping strict vigil in overcrowded markets. Extra platoon deployment has already been done considering the festival season," the person said.
On Sunday, a blast ripped through a convention centre in Kerala's Kalamassery, killing a woman and wounding 36 others.
The blast occurred during the convention of the Jehovah's Witnesses -- a Christian religious group that originated in the United States of America in the 19th century.
According to sources, the Special Cell of Delhi Police is in continuous touch with central agencies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : security Delhi Metro Church Delhi

First Published: Oct 29 2023 | 3:27 PM IST

