SATVIR soldiers on: 6 decades into service, goats that serve Indian Army



SATVIRs are goats brought from the higher ranges of the Indo-Tibet border of the Kumaon hills at a young age. The regiment’s present Havildar SATVIR is the sixth goat in the lineage. SATVIRs retire at the age of around ten years and are accorded a military funeral upon their death and buried with a three-gun salute. When Havildar SATVIR retires after serving the Indian Army’s 7 Kumaon regiment, his namesake will take charge. It has been so for 60 years.



The name SATVIR also has a story behind it. A team of Army officers was appointed to come up with the name and the formal christening was done on the third raising day of the unit on September 1, 1965. The Kumaon region is characterised by steep mountains and deep valleys. These mountains take shove-footed goats to maneuver through the rough terrain. SATVIR is one such goat.



SATVIR started as Lance Naik in the 7 Kumaon in 1965. Later, like other regular soldiers, he was promoted to the rank of Naik in 1968. He was appointed as Havildar in 1971. The 'Times of India' (TOI) reported that SATVIR is an acronym for S – name of the unit Seven Kumaon, A – Battalion motto: All the way to battle, T – name of then Commanding Officer Col Thamboo, V – name of the 2IC Viswanathan, I – name of the senior most Coy Commander Ishwar Singh Dahiya, R – name of then Subedar Major Rawat.

Also Read First lot of women officers to join Army's artillery regiments this month Guns vs Butter-III: Much of Army's war-fighting equipment remains vintage Vice Admiral Swaminathan becomes controller of personnel services in army Explained: Why did the victorious Chinese army withdraw in 1962? Indian Army testing armed drone variants that won recent wars NIA raids several places in Bihar as part of crackdown on govt-banned PFI India rules out immediate impact of WTO panel ruling on IT tariffs Karnataka will be afflicted with riots if Cong comes to power: Amit Shah Google moves Delhi HC against single-judge order on its new billing policy Rahane back in Indian team for WTC final, Suryakumar, Kuldeep dropped



Operating in the battlefield, animals have not only utilised their physical prowess to the peril of the enemy but have also displayed their intelligence and human-like ingenuity to rescue their human comrades. The name of Maharana Pratap's horse, Chetak has become part of the folklore and is a testimony to the human-animal bond in the battlefield. Across the history of warfare, humans have utilised various animals to augment their firepower. The image of a swift cavalry horse comes naturally to the mind when thinking about the presence of animals in a battlefield.