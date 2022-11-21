Explained: Why did the victorious Chinese army withdraw in 1962?

Sixty years ago, on November 21, 1962, with advancing Chinese columns virtually on the outskirts of Tezpur and the Indian Army in full retreat, Beijing unexpectedly decla­red a unilateral ceasefire and undertook to withdraw its forces 20 kilometres (km) behind the McMahon Line. This amounted to a declaration of victory, riding on the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) October attack on the handful of Indian soldiers of 7 Infantry Brigade, which was deployed on the Namka Chu River north of Tawang.