JUST IN
Explained: Why did the victorious Chinese army withdraw in 1962?
We will have to be tough on Naxalism: Centre tells SC during a hearing
Govt keen to increase demand for steel by enhancing capital infra: Scindia
India expresses solidarity with Indonesia after Java earthquake disaster
Odisha Assembly's winter session to be held sans Covid-19 curbs: Speaker
Arrests made without reasons burden judicial system, says Ex-CJI U U Lalit
Govt to support edtech industry in framing rules to curb misleading ads
Cong to file review petition in SC on release of Rajiv murder convicts
Govt scraps requirement to fill out Air Suvidha form for foreign arrivals
Majority of people think online gaming involves betting, gambling: Survey
You are here: Home » Current Affairs Â» News
We will have to be tough on Naxalism: Centre tells SC during a hearing
Supreme Court collegium recommends transfer of Gujarat HC judge to Patna HC
Business Standard

Explained: Why did the victorious Chinese army withdraw in 1962?

The PLA faced the unappealing prospect of fighting US-equipped Indian forces without a route of withdrawal across the Himalayas

Topics
China | Chinese army | Assam

Ajai Shukla 

Chinese army 1962
Chinese troops had marched in and distributed themselves between villages, with individual units charged with administering specific juriÂ­sdictions

Sixty years ago, on November 21, 1962, with advancing Chinese columns virtually on the outskirts of Tezpur and the Indian Army in full retreat, Beijing unexpectedly decla­red a unilateral ceasefire and undertook to withdraw its forces 20 kilometres (km) behind the McMahon Line. This amounted to a declaration of victory, riding on the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) October attack on the handful of Indian soldiers of 7 Infantry Brigade, which was deployed on the Namka Chu River north of Tawang.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on China

First Published: Mon, November 21 2022. 22:26 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU