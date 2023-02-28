JUST IN
25 cr records of individuals linked to Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts
Government incurred Rs 31,68,648 crore worth of expenditure till Jan 2023
Risks outweigh upside potential of FY24 growth: CEA V Anantha Nageswaran
Farm sector to grow 3.7% in Oct-Dec on kharif output: 2nd advance estimates
Retail trade and NBFCs drive credit growth in services: RBI data
Centre's Apr-Jan fiscal deficit widens to 67.8% of revised FY23 target
Indian Army testing armed drone variants that won recent wars
Russian crude oil imports touch a record high in February, shows data
India's slowing GDP growth mirrors trend in top global economies
Housing, auto drive personal loan growth in January, says RBI data
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
Russian crude oil imports touch a record high in February, shows data
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Indian Army testing armed drone variants that won recent wars

Coming week will see trials of an 'aerial targeting system' called PALM 400 for the artillery directorate

Topics
Indian Army | Defence | Ministry of Defence

Ajai Shukla  |  New Delhi 

armed drone
The PALM 400 claims to be an Indian product, since AVision Systems is a joint venture between Israeli firm UVision Air Ltd and Hyderabad-based Aditya Precitech Private Ltd

The 44-Day War in 2020 between Azerbaijan and Armenia, followed by the Russia-Ukraine War that has raged for over a year, have both established a battle-winning weapon of modern warfare — the armed remotely piloted vehicle (RPV), usually referred to as the armed drone.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian Army

First Published: Tue, February 28 2023. 20:40 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.