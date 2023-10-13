State Bank of India has a digital financing scheme called e-Mudra Loan. This loan aims to assist micro and small businesses in India. This loan supports and promotes new businesses and small business owners offering easy credits to those individuals involved in various sectors, including manufacturing, services and trade.

This e-Mudra scheme from SBI aims to generate employment, economic growth, and financial inclusion across the nation.

What are the features of the SBI e-Mudra Loan?

Here are the features of the SBI e-Mudra Loan:

Types of Facilities from e-Mudra Loan are Working Capital and Term Loan.

The purpose of an e-Mudra loan can be business purposes, capacity expansion, or modernization.

The maximum loan amount should be up to Rs 10 lacs.

The loan amount up to Rs 50,000 is categorised as SHISHU, loans amounting up to 50,001 to Rs 5,00,000 are categorised as KISHORE, while up to Rs 5,00,001 to Rs 10,00,000 are categorised as TARUN.

There is no margin up to Rs 50,000, and from Rs 50,001 to Rs 10 lacs the margin is 10 per cent.

The processing fees for Shishu and Kishore are nil, while for Tarun, it is 0.50 per cent of the loan amount (with applicable tax).

What is the eligibility of PM e-Mudra Loan?

Here are the eligibility requirements for PM e-Mudra Loan:

The applicant should be an Indian citizen and must be above 18 years of age.

The applicant must be working in a recognised sector to be eligible for the e-Mudra loan.

The business should have a track record of repayment and a satisfying credit history.

The applicant must have all the important documents ready for the loan application.

What is the e-Mudra loan application online process?

Here's the complete application process for the SBI e-Mudra loan online:

Visit the SBI official website, i.e., https://www.sbi.co.in/

Go to the 'Loans' section on the home page and select e-Mudra loan.

On the e-Mudra loan page, click on the "Apply Online" button.

Read all the mentioned instructions in Hindi or English and click on "OK" to proceed to the next page.

Fill in all the required details in the application form, and you can select the data through the dropdown menu.

Upload the necessary documents like, identity proof, address proof, bank statements, business registration documents, etc.

After submitting all the details, click on the consent checkbox using your Aadhar for purposes of the e-sign.

You will receive OTP on your registered mobile number with your Aadhar.

Submit the OTP to complete your application process.

Who can apply?