SC asks status report on steps taken post killing of Atiq Ahmad, brother

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to submit a status report on steps taken after the killing of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf in Prayagraj.
A bench of Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Dipankar Datta also sought a report from the UP government on the police encounter of Ahmad's son Asad in Jhansi.
Asad was killed in an encounter by a special task force (ST) team of the UP Police on April 13.
Two days later, Ahmad and Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as media persons when they were being taken to a medical college in Prayagraj for a health check-up under police escort.
The top court was hearing a plea, filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari, who has sought an inquiry into the 183 encounters that have taken place in Uttar Pradesh since 2017.
Also Read
J&K Police busts narcotics module in Kupwara, 5 cops among 17 arrested
SC to hear on Apr 24 independent probe plea into killing of Atiq, Ashraf
Failure of police: Shivpal Yadav slams Yogi govt on Atiq Ahmed killing
People celebrating killing of Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf are vultures: Owaisi
Death by 'encounter': The rise of 'penal populism'
SC permits tribals to move Bombay HC on felling of trees in Aarey forest
Operation Kaveri: 362 Indian evacuees from Jeddah leave for Bengaluru
PM Modi to embark on two-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka on Saturday
Respect sovereignty, territorial integrity: Gadkari to SCO memebers
How Russian oil is still powering Europe's cars with help from India
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)