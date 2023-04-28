close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

SC asks status report on steps taken post killing of Atiq Ahmad, brother

The top court was hearing a plea, filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari, who has sought an inquiry into the 183 encounters that have taken place in Uttar Pradesh since 2017

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 12:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to submit a status report on steps taken after the killing of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf in Prayagraj.

A bench of Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Dipankar Datta also sought a report from the UP government on the police encounter of Ahmad's son Asad in Jhansi.

Asad was killed in an encounter by a special task force (ST) team of the UP Police on April 13.

Two days later, Ahmad and Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as media persons when they were being taken to a medical college in Prayagraj for a health check-up under police escort.

The top court was hearing a plea, filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari, who has sought an inquiry into the 183 encounters that have taken place in Uttar Pradesh since 2017.

Also Read

J&K Police busts narcotics module in Kupwara, 5 cops among 17 arrested

SC to hear on Apr 24 independent probe plea into killing of Atiq, Ashraf

Failure of police: Shivpal Yadav slams Yogi govt on Atiq Ahmed killing

People celebrating killing of Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf are vultures: Owaisi

Death by 'encounter': The rise of 'penal populism'

SC permits tribals to move Bombay HC on felling of trees in Aarey forest

Operation Kaveri: 362 Indian evacuees from Jeddah leave for Bengaluru

PM Modi to embark on two-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka on Saturday

Respect sovereignty, territorial integrity: Gadkari to SCO memebers

How Russian oil is still powering Europe's cars with help from India

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Supreme Court UP encounters

First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 1:57 PM IST

Latest News

View More

SC permits tribals to move Bombay HC on felling of trees in Aarey forest

Aarey forest. Photo: Reuters
3 min read

Respect sovereignty, territorial integrity: Gadkari to SCO memebers

Nitin Gadkari
2 min read

Landslide in Kinnaur damages apple plants; no casualties reported

Rishikesh-Gangotri National Highway (NH-94) blocked near Narendra Nagar following a landslide triggered due to heavy rainfall in the area, in Dehradun on Tuesday.
1 min read

Security Council unanimously slams Taliban ban on UN women workers

Photo: AP
3 min read

Actor Sooraj Pancholi acquitted in Jiah Khan suicide abetment case

Law & Order, Court order
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

First time since 2014, Amazon omits India business from earnings call

Amazon
2 min read

How Russian oil is still powering Europe's cars with help from India

Bloomberg Photo
2 min read

Rajnath to China: Existing border pact violations 'eroded' basis of ties

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with his Chinese counterpart General Li Shangfu during a bilateral meeting, in New Delhi on Thursday Photo: PTI
1 min read

Actor Sooraj Pancholi acquitted in Jiah Khan suicide abetment case

Law & Order, Court order
3 min read

Same-sex marriage: Arguments on sexual orientation may be raised in future

same sex marriage, gay
5 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon