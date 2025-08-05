Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 01:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / SC cancels Dheeraj Wadhawan's bail in DHFL scam, asks surrender in 2 weeks

SC cancels Dheeraj Wadhawan's bail in DHFL scam, asks surrender in 2 weeks

The Supreme Court cancels bail of ex-DHFL promoter Dheeraj Wadhawan in ₹34,000 crore bank loan scam case; rejects medical ground, directs him to surrender before jail in two weeks

Supreme Court, SC

The court has directed him to surrender within two weeks. (Photo/PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 1:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday cancelled the bail granted to former Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) promoter Dheeraj Wadhawan in a multi-crore bank loan fraud case. The court has directed him to surrender within two weeks, news agency PTI reported.
 
A Bench of Justices Sanjay Kumar and Satish Chandra Sharma passed the order after examining a report submitted by a medical board.
 
The SC’s ruling came in response to an appeal filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), challenging the Delhi High Court’s order of September 9, 2024. The High Court had granted bail to Wadhawan on medical grounds, observing that he met the definition of a “sick person”.     
 
 

CBI says no serious illness

 
During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the CBI, argued that Wadhawan did not suffer from any serious illness. He further said that huge sums of money had been siphoned off in the case and urged the court to cancel the bail.

Also Read

Supreme Court

Pollution boards can impose compensatory environmental damages, says SC

Supreme Court, SC

SC likely to hear plea seeking restoration of statehood to J-K on August 8

Supreme Court, SC

SC cancels bail granted to Dheeraj Wadhawan in multi-crore loan scam case

jair bolsonaro, ex-president of brazil

Brazil's Supreme Court orders house arrest for ex-President Jair Bolsonaro

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

SC questions Rahul Gandhi's 2,000 sq km China claim in defamation case

 
Wadhawan and his brother Kapil Wadhawan, were arrested in July 2022. The CBI filed a chargesheet in October 2022, which was later taken on record by the court.
 

The DHFL scam

 
The case was triggered by a complaint from the Union Bank of India, which led to a first information report (FIR). The complaint alleged that DHFL, through its former Chairman Kapil Wadhawan, director Dheeraj Wadhawan, and others, conspired to cheat a group of 17 banks. The accused allegedly induced the banks to sanction loans worth ₹42,871.42 crore, much of which was misappropriated.   
 

Massive financial irregularities

 
DHFL, once a major housing finance company in India, is now at the centre of one of the country’s biggest financial frauds.
 
According to a KPMG audit covering 2016-2019, the company disbursed over ₹29,000 crore to 66 entities linked to the Wadhawan brothers. These loans were allegedly processed without proper checks and lacked sufficient collateral.
 
Further investigations revealed that the Wadhawans created 87 shell companies to siphon off more than ₹11,000 crore. These entities were only on paper and had no real business operations.  ALSO READ: Anil Ambani appears before ED in PMLA case linked to alleged loan fraud 
The scam also involved a fictitious "Bandra Branch" that existed only in DHFL’s internal software system. This fake branch was reportedly used to route money to these shell companies. The CBI claims that thousands of fake borrower accounts were created using real customer data. These accounts were used to borrow over ₹14,000 crore and also to fraudulently claim ₹1,880 crore in interest subsidies under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, a government housing scheme for the poor.
 
(With agency inputs)

More From This Section

US Spy Tool

DRDO guest house manager held on suspicion of spying for Pakistan

Parliament, New Parliament

LIVE news: RS adjourned amid opposition uproar over security personnel

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Andaman & Nicobar plans commercial helicopter services to boost tourism

Ram Rahim Singh, Ram Rahim, Ram, Gurmeet

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh granted 40-day parole

Dark clouds, clouds, Black Clouds, monsoon

Light rain likely in Delhi-NCR; schools closed in Varanasi due to flood

Topics : Supreme Court DHFL Scam Union Bank of India BS Web Reports Bank fraud

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 1:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBritannia Q1 Results previewQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Gold and Silver Rate TodayJioBalckRock New FundKnowledge Realty REIT IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon