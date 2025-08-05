LIVE news: RS adjourned amid opposition uproar over security personnel
Opposition parties created ruckus in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday claiming CISF personnel last week replaced marshals inside the House, an assertion that was rejected by both the Chair and the government.
Protests by Congress and other Opposition members lead to adjournment of the proceedings till 2 pm.
Soon after the listed papers and reports were tabled during the Zero Hour (morning session), Deputy Chairman Harivansh rued that the Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge had shared a letter written to him with the media.
In the letter on Friday, Kharge had said CISF personnel were deployed in the House and were preventing Opposition leaders from exercising their democratic rights.
Harivansh as well as Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju refuted Kharge's claim saying the personnel deployed in the House belonged to parliamentary security.
Rijiju also said Kharge was trying to mislead the House.
Leader of the House J P Nadda said the Opposition was engaging in "anarchism".
1:22 PM
SC judges can't decide who is a true Indian: Priyanka Gandhi after SC raps Rahul
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday rallied behind Rahul Gandhi, her brother, over the Supreme Court's reprimand, saying it is not up to the judges to decide who is a "true" Indian. She said her brother has the highest respect for the army and will never say anything against it. As the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi is liable to ask questions of the government, Priyanka said.
1:05 PM
Odisha allows women to work in night shifts, written consent mandatory
The Odisha government has allowed women to work in night shifts, but written consent would be mandatory, according to a notification. The Labour and Employees' State Insurance Department issued a detailed guideline, allowing women to work in night shifts in factories, shops and other commercial establishments.
12:45 PM
RS adjourned till 2 pm amid Opposition ruckus over deployment of security personnel in House
The Rajya Sabha was adjourned until 2 pm on Tuesday following uproar from Opposition members, who alleged that CISF personnel had replaced marshals inside the House last week. However, the claim was dismissed by both the chair and the government.
