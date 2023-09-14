Confirmation

SC data will be available on National Judicial Data Grid: CJI Chandrachud

As the CJI started the day's proceedings in the apex court, he said data of the top court will be uploaded on the NJDG on real time basis

Supreme Court, Manipur violence

The CJI stated that uploading of data on the NJDG will ensure transparency and accountability in the judicial domain.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2023 | 12:25 PM IST
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Thursday announced that the Supreme Court will soon be linked to the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG), a repository of data relating to pendency of cases and disposal rate of courts right from the taluka level to the national level.
At present the portal shows data only up to the high court level.
As the CJI started the day's proceedings in the apex court, he said data of the top court will be uploaded on the NJDG on real time basis.
"A small announcement. It is a historic day. It is a unique and informative platform which is developed by the NIC and in house team of Supreme Court. Now at the click of a button you can see real time information on pendency and disposal of cases, year-wise, total pendency of registered and unregistered cases, number of cases decided quorum- wise," the CJI said.
The CJI stated that uploading of data on the NJDG will ensure transparency and accountability in the judicial domain.
The NJDG is a database of orders, judgments and case details of 18,735 district and subordinate courts and high courts created as an online platform under the eCourts Project. Data is updated on a near real-time basis by the connected district and taluka courts.

It provides data relating to judicial proceedings and decisions of all computerised district and subordinate courts of the country. All high courts have also joined the NJDG through web services, providing easy access facility to the litigant public.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : D Y Chandrachud Supreme Court Indian Judiciary

First Published: Sep 14 2023 | 12:25 PM IST

