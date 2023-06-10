SC disposes plea seeking BCI nod to declare foreign law students' result

The Supreme Court has disposed of a plea seeking directions to the Bar Council of India to declare the results of the qualifying examinations for Indian nationals holding foreign law degrees.

A vacation bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Rajesh Bindal was informed that results have already been declared on June 7.

When the matter is called, counsel for the petitioner apprises this Court that the result of the 18th Bar Council of Indian Qualifying Examination for Indian Nationals Holding Foreign Law Degrees has already been published on June 7, 2023.

In that view of the matter, the cause of action of the present petition does not survive. The petition is, accordingly, disposed, the bench said.

Earlier on June 7, the lawyer appearing for petitioner Anchita Nayyar had sought an urgent hearing, saying if the results are not notified this month, more than 75 candidates will not be able to take the All India Bar Council exam scheduled later this year.

The Bar Council of India will likely conduct AIBE 18, 2024 in September-October.

Also Read 74-year-old official 'History of INA' remains shrouded in mystery: TMC MP Netaji will be remembered for his fierce resistance to colonial rule: PM 'No need for Netaji, Bhagat Singh, Khudiram Bose in movie on Savarkar' Dispute resolution with min court action vital for investment: Justice Shah Use of tech in judicial system ensures transparency, productivity: CM Sukhu Dropbox set up in Imphal valley to deposit snatched weapons anonymously NMC proposes common counselling for admissions to graduate courses in India Assam, Manipur CMs meet to discuss situation in violence-hit state Will discuss with supporters outcome of talks held with govt: Bajrang Punia What's their fault, ask parents of students under deportation from Canada

The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) is conducted for issuing Certificate of Practice to lawyers.