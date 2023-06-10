close

SC disposes plea seeking BCI nod to declare foreign law students' result

The Supreme Court has disposed of a plea seeking directions to the Bar Council of India to declare the results of the qualifying examinations for Indian nationals holding foreign law degrees

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2023 | 4:33 PM IST
The Supreme Court has disposed of a plea seeking directions to the Bar Council of India to declare the results of the qualifying examinations for Indian nationals holding foreign law degrees.

A vacation bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Rajesh Bindal was informed that results have already been declared on June 7.

When the matter is called, counsel for the petitioner apprises this Court that the result of the 18th Bar Council of Indian Qualifying Examination for Indian Nationals Holding Foreign Law Degrees has already been published on June 7, 2023.

In that view of the matter, the cause of action of the present petition does not survive. The petition is, accordingly, disposed, the bench said.

Earlier on June 7, the lawyer appearing for petitioner Anchita Nayyar had sought an urgent hearing, saying if the results are not notified this month, more than 75 candidates will not be able to take the All India Bar Council exam scheduled later this year.

The Bar Council of India will likely conduct AIBE 18, 2024 in September-October.

The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) is conducted for issuing Certificate of Practice to lawyers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Supreme Court Law

First Published: Jun 10 2023 | 4:33 PM IST

