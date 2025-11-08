Saturday, November 08, 2025 | 05:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / SC doesn't interfere in policy matters of economic considerations: CJI

SC doesn't interfere in policy matters of economic considerations: CJI

Gavai said the Supreme Court has consistently upheld the delicate balance between economic freedom, regulatory discipline, and fairness

BR Gavai, Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, Bhushan Ramkrishna, Ramkrishna Gavai, CJI

File image of CJI Gavai | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 5:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Judiciary has been a steady guardian of the rule of law, Chief Justice of India B R Gavai said on Saturday while emphasising that the apex court has ensured it does not interfere in the policy matters of economic considerations unless there is a violation of fundamental rights or other provisions of the Constitution.

Speaking at the Sixth Full Meeting of the Standing International Forum of Commercial Courts, he said in commercial and corporate matters, the apex court has been vigilant in ensuring transparency and integrity, rejecting attempts to misuse legal or corporate structures for fraudulent gain.

"The Supreme Court has ensured that it does not interfere in the policy matters which have economic considerations involved unless there is a violation of fundamental rights or other provisions of the Constitution.

 

"Similarly, the Court has reaffirmed that any interpretation of a commercial statute must be in consonance with the legislative intent while maintaining fairness and public interest," the CJI said.

Gavai said the Supreme Court has consistently upheld the delicate balance between economic freedom, regulatory discipline, and fairness.

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

Pilot-in-command not to be blamed for Air India crash, observes SC

Supreme Court, SC

SC asks Centre to adopt blockchain tech for smooth property registrations

Supreme Court, SC

No motor accident claim petition shall be dismissed as time-barred, says SC

Supreme Court, SC

Non-disclosure of conviction by candidate renders election void, says SC

Supreme Court, SC

'No one can blame him': SC tells father of pilot in Air India crash

"It has reinforced that the power of the State, particularly in matters of taxation and regulation, must rest on a clear statutory foundation and operate within the limits of the Constitution.

"The Court has emphasized that while regulatory bodies must preserve financial stability and public confidence, their measures must always be proportionate and reasonable," he said.

"In commercial and corporate matters, the Court has been vigilant in ensuring transparency and integrity, rejecting attempts to misuse legal or corporate structures for fraudulent gain.

"It has underscored that the discipline of timely resolution and accountability is vital for the health of the financial system, while also recognising that commerce must ultimately serve human welfare and social justice," he said.

The CJI said across diverse areas, such as corporate governance, insolvency, arbitration, and environmental accountability, the Court's approach has been principled rather than interventionist.

Gavai said as India transitions to a digital and green economy, commercial law must promote sustainability and ethical enterprise.

"Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) norms are not foreign imports. They resonate with Article 48A and the spirit of trusteeship in our constitutional philosophy.

"Increasingly, Indian companies are integrating ESG principles in corporate reporting. This is a welcome trend, for markets function best when anchored in responsibility. Profit must be aligned with purpose," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

DTC, Delhi transport corporation

DTC to expand its EV charging infrastructure for heavy commercial vehicles

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Govt invested Rs 21,000 cr in Northeast's education sector in 11 years: FM

educate girls, non profit, Ramon Magsaysay Award

Educate Girls wins Ramon Magsaysay Award for helping girls return to school

Kiren Rijiju, Kiren, Rijiju

Winter session from Dec 1 to 19; Oppn slams govt for 'just 15 working days'

NABARD, Nabard

High-powered panel grants approval to various projects under Nabard's RIDF

Topics : Supreme Court Chief Justice of India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 5:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayHindalco Q2 ResultsElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageBajaj Auto Q2 ResultsOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon