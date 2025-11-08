Saturday, November 08, 2025 | 05:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Educate Girls wins Ramon Magsaysay Award for helping girls return to school

Educate Girls wins Ramon Magsaysay Award for helping girls return to school

While receiving the award, Educate Girls founder Safeena Husain said the honour belongs to the organisation's team members who work in villages across India

educate girls, non profit, Ramon Magsaysay Award

Founded in 2007, Educate Girls works to close India’s gender gap in education by encouraging families and communities to send girls to school. Photo: Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 5:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Non-profit organisation Educate Girls has won the Ramon Magsaysay Award, one of Asia’s most respected honours. The group dedicated this award to its thousands of volunteers, coordinators, and mentors who have worked tirelessly to bring millions of girls back to school in rural parts of the country.
 
The Ramon Magsaysay Foundation praised Educate Girls for breaking gender stereotypes and empowering girls through education, helping them gain confidence, skills, and independence. The award was announced on August 31, and the ceremony took place on Friday (local time) in Manila, Philippines.

Founder dedicates honour to 55,000 volunteers

While receiving the award, Educate Girls founder Safeena Husain said the honour belongs to the organisation’s team members who work in villages across India. “Our coordinators go door to door to find every girl who has dropped out of school. They walk in the rain, climb mountains, and cross rivers so that no girl is left behind. Because of their effort, our work has grown from a few villages to more than 30,000 today,” she said.
 
 
Husain also praised 55,000 youth volunteers, called Team Balika, who have helped bring over 2 million girls back to school. Their motto, “Mera Gaon, Meri Samasya, aur Main hi Samadhan” (my village, my problem, and I am the solution), reflects their strong community spirit.
 
She added that 3,000 mentors, known as Preraks, help adolescent girls continue their education through local learning camps. Some mentors even babysit or take care of household chores so girls can study or attend exams.

Also Read

Safeena Husain

Magsaysay Award for 'Educate Girls' marks historic moment for India

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Rahul's 'dukaan' to be shut in Bihar as INDIA bloc will be wiped out: Shah

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup trophy issue with PCB will be solved soon: BCCI secretary Saikia

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

Russian drone strike at tower block in eastern Ukraine kills 3, injures 12

bond-investment

India's Silent Wealth Builder: Why every portfolio needs bonds in 2025

About Educate Girls

Founded in 2007, Educate Girls works to close India’s gender gap in education by encouraging families and communities to send girls to school.
 
It operates in over 30,000 villages and has achieved over 90 per cent student retention. The organisation pioneered the world’s first Development Impact Bond (DIB) in education, linking donor funds to real learning and enrolment results.
 
It also runs the Pragati program, helping women aged 15–29 complete their education and access better job opportunities.
 
The Ramon Magsaysay Award, often called Asia’s Nobel Prize, was established in 1957 to honour former Philippines President Ramon Magsaysay. It celebrates individuals and organisations that show integrity, compassion, and excellence in public service, journalism, community leadership, and other fields.

More From This Section

Kiren Rijiju, Kiren, Rijiju

Winter session from Dec 1 to 19; Oppn slams govt for 'just 15 working days'

NABARD, Nabard

High-powered panel grants approval to various projects under Nabard's RIDF

Stray dogs

Over 90,000 stray dogs in Mumbai but only 8 shelters for them: BMC

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu

President Murmu departs for 6-day state visit to Angola, Botswana

Mumbai

Mumbai takes the crown in the list of Asia's happiest cities of 2025

Topics : Ramon Magsaysay Award Indian education girl education child education BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 5:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayHindalco Q2 ResultsElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageBajaj Auto Q2 ResultsOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon