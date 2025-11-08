Saturday, November 08, 2025 | 01:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Winter session of Parliament to be held from Dec 1 to 19: Kiren Rijiju

Winter session of Parliament to be held from Dec 1 to 19: Kiren Rijiju

Looking forward to a constructive and meaningful Session that strengthens our democracy and serves the aspirations of the people, the minister said

Parliament, New Parliament

The Winter session of Parliament will be held from December 1 to 19. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 1:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Winter session of Parliament will be held from December 1 to 19, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Saturday.

"The Hon'ble President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji has approved the proposal of the Government to convene the #WinterSession of Parliament from 1st December 2025 to 19th December, 2025 (subject to exigencies of Parliamentary business)," Rijiju said on X.

"Looking forward to a constructive and meaningful Session that strengthens our democracy and serves the aspirations of the people," he said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 1:39 PM IST

