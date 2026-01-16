Friday, January 16, 2026 | 02:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SC flags misuse of right to constitutional remedies under Article 32

The Supreme Court pulled up a petitioner for misusing Article 32 by approaching it despite a pending Bombay High Court case, calling such pleas a gross misuse of the court's process

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 2:11 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Friday slammed a petitioner for filing a plea under Article 32, which gives citizens the right to seek constitutional remedies from the top court over violation of fundamental rights, despite a petition pending before the Bombay High Court.

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan said Article 32 is being misused by filing petitions even on adjournments in high courts.

"Article 32 is being misused. The number of cases filed under Article 32 are exponentially being increased. For everything, one adjournment, file Article 32 here. Especially those surrounding Delhi are filing Article 32 petitions. What is this? It is a misuse," the bench said.

 

The top court said the petition filed under Article 32 is a gross misuse of the process of the court and of law, and dismissed it.

