Schools in Noida to remain closed on Jan 16-17 due to fog, extreme cold

In view of the prevailing cold and foggy weather conditions, the district administration in Uttar Pradesh's Noida has ordered the closure of schools upto Class 8 for January 16 and 17

Representative Image (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Noida
Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

Schools up to Class 8 across Gautam Buddh Nagar will remain closed on Friday and Saturday due to dense fog and extreme cold, the district administration said on Friday.

The order, issued by Basic Education Officer Rahul Panwar, said the decision was taken in compliance with the directions of the district magistrate in view of prevailing weather conditions. 

"All schools from Nursery to Class 8 affiliated with CBSE, ICSE, IB, UP Board and other boards operating in Gautam Buddh Nagar district shall remain closed on January 16 and 17," the order said, adding that it must be strictly followed.

 

The basic education officer warned that action would be taken as per rules against any school found violating the order and reopening during the closure period.

Earlier, the district education department had extended the winter break for schools in the district till January 15 amid the cold wave conditions.

First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

