Monday, March 17, 2025 | 08:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / SC gives 3 months to Centre for delimitation exercise in Northeast

SC gives 3 months to Centre for delimitation exercise in Northeast

The top court had previously raised concerns over the delay in carrying out the delimitation exercise in these states despite a 2020 presidential order rescinding the deferment of the process

Supreme Court, SC

The Election Commission of India maintained that specific directions from the Central government were required to begin delimitation under Section 8A of the Representation of the People Act, 1950. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Monday granted three months to the Centre for carrying out the delimitation exercise in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur and Assam.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna noted the request of Centre's solicitor general Tushar Mehta, who sought some more time.

The bench then deferred the hearing to July 21 and asked the Centre to do the needful within three months.

The top court had previously raised concerns over the delay in carrying out the delimitation exercise in these states despite a 2020 presidential order rescinding the deferment of the process.

"Once the president rescinds the notification, that is enough to proceed with the delimitation exercise."

 

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

Delhi HC asks Centre to follow SC order on plea to rename India as Bharat

SC, Supreme Court

Manipur ethnic violence: Cases to be tried in Guwahati itself, says SC

Supreme Court, SC

SC seeks Centre's reply on PIL challenging CAG appointment procedure

Supreme Court, SC

SC to hear on March 18 suo motu proceeding initiated over Lokpal's order

Justice Joymalya Bagchi

Calcutta HC Justice Joymalya Bagchi to be sworn in as SC judge on March 17

"Where does the government come in?" the bench asked as it told the Centre's counsel to seek instructions.

The Centre said while consultations were underway for Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, the ongoing violence in Manipur made the situation unconducive.

The bench was hearing a plea filed by "Delimitation Demand Committee for the State of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur & Nagaland in North East India".

The plea sought immediate implementation of the delimitation exercise in these states.

Advocate G Gangmei, representing the petitioner, had said the President's 2020 order made the exercise legally mandatory.

He said two years had passed since the writ petition was filed, but no concrete steps were taken to initiate delimitation in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Manipur.

Assam alone saw progress, with delimitation completed in August 2023 following an order from the Ministry of Law and Justice, Gangmei added.

The Election Commission of India maintained that specific directions from the Central government were required to begin delimitation under Section 8A of the Representation of the People Act, 1950.

The petition cited the presidential order of February 28, 2020, which allowed delimitation in the four northeastern states, along with the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

It alleged selective denial of delimitation in these states, claiming a violation of the fundamental right to equality under Article 14 of the Constitution.

The plea highlighted that despite decades of elections being conducted peacefully in these states, no delimitation took place since the amendment of the Delimitation Act in 2002.

The lack of action left the northeastern states at a disadvantage compared to the rest of the country, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

FM Nirmala Sitharaman launches mobile app for PM Internship Scheme

Police, Delhi Police

On UP model, Delhi Police to launch 'Shishtachar' squads for women's safety

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

FM Sitharaman launches dedicated mobile app for PM Internship Scheme

heat waves, heat wave, summer, hot, heat

NDMA to roll out 300 heat action plans as India braces for heatwaves

To enhance its equity exposure and earn a greater income for its nearly 70 million subscribers, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is slated to take a call on reinvesting 50 per cent of the redemption proceeds of exchange-traded funds

EPFO settles 21.6 mn claims within 3-day deadline via auto mode: Govt

Topics : Supreme Court Northeast India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayDonald Trump Travel Ban Countries ListParliament Budget Session LIVELatest News LIVEDelhi Weather Forecast TodayAmit Shah West Bengal VisitStarlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon