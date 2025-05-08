SC rebukes BJP MP Nishikant Dubey for 'highly irresponsible' remarks on CJI

The Supreme Court has called the remarks of BJP MP Nishikant Dubey reflective of a penchant to attract attention by casting aspersions on the top court and its judges.
The top court was hearing a petition seeking direction to initiate a suo motu contempt case against Dubey for allegedly making derogatory and scandalising remarks against the Supreme Court and Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna.
The court said it is of the firm opinion that “courts are not as fragile as flowers to wither and wilt under such ludicrous statements”. The BJP MP made the remarks after the CJI-led bench suggested a stay on the recently passed Waqf (Amendment) Act. Also read: Nishikant Dubey's remark sparks contempt debate: Can MPs be prosecuted?
The court has, however, junked the plea for contempt action against Dubey for remarks against the judiciary. The bench noted that such statements have the potential to interfere with and obstruct the course of justice.
Dubey, during an interview to ANI, had said the that “Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna is responsible for the civil wars taking place in the country”. Although the bench dismissed the petition, it issued strong criticism of Dubey in its order released on Thursday. After examining the matter, the bench stated there was that Dubey’s comments tend to lower the authority of the Supreme Court of India, "if not interfere or tend to interfere with the judicial proceedings pending before this Court". The bench further observed that the statements were highly irresponsible and had the potential to obstruct and interfere with the administration of justice. Also read: BJP's Nishikant Dubey targets former CEC, calls him a 'Muslim commissioner'
The court stated that the comments clearly indicated an intent to attribute motives to the bench by the chief justice of being responsible for all civil unrest in the country, and alleging that the Supreme Court alone is to blame for inciting religious conflict in India.
What did Nishikant Dubey say?
Dubey has sparked controversy with his comments against the Supreme Court. He accused the Court of “inciting religious wars” by choosing to hear petitions that challenge legislation passed by Parliament, and suggested that the Parliament building should be shut down if the judiciary is going to take on the role of lawmaking. Opposition parties condemned his remarks, arguing that they warrants contempt proceedings.