Court proceedings cannot be recorded without nod, warns Punjab & Haryana HC

Court proceedings cannot be recorded without nod, warns Punjab & Haryana HC

The Punjab and Haryana High Court bans unauthorised recording in all courts; warns of contempt proceedings and seizure of devices used for filming without prior permission

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 4:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has released a public notice cautioning individuals against recording court proceedings without authorisation. This directive applies to all courtrooms in the high court as well as district courts across Punjab, Haryana, and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, Bar and Bench reported. 
The court emphasised that electronic devices used for such recordings are liable to be seized. It also warned that those found violating the directive may face contempt of court proceedings. 
“All the parties/litigants and public at large are hereby informed that recording of court proceedings by any person or entity is prohibited in the Punjab and Haryana High Court and the District Courts in the state of Punjab, Haryana and UT Chandigarh. In case any person/entity is found violating these orders, appropriate action can be taken by the concerned court including confiscation of electronic gadget used for recording of proceedings and initiation of contempt proceedings against such person/entity,” the Registrar General said in a statement issued on Wednesday.
 
 

In line with other high courts

The move aligns with similar measures implemented by other High Courts of India. The Uttarakhand High Court, for instance, has also explicitly prohibited unauthorised usage or recording of virtual hearings. 
“Any unauthorised usage/recording of video conferencing facility through any means will be punishable as an offence under the Indian Copyright Act, 1957, I T Act, 2000, and other provisions of law, including the law of contempt,” reads a notice on the official website of the Uttarakhand High Court. 

Man fined for recording court proceedings

In March this year, the Bombay High Court levied a penalty of Rs 1 lakh on a Navi Mumbai resident who was caught recording a court hearing without permission. The incident occurred during the hearing of a property dispute before Justices AS Gadkari and Kamal Khata. 
Court staff noticed Sajid Abdul Jabbar Patel filming the proceedings and confronted him. Patel claimed to be related to some of the respondents. Advocate Hiten Venegaonkar, representing the respondents, confirmed that Patel had not been authorised to record the session. His mobile phone was subsequently confiscated and handed over to the court registry. 
“He fairly submitted that the act of the said person cannot be justified. However, he requested this court to show leniency to him as this is his first act and therefore may not take stringent action against him,” the Bench recorded. Patel agreed to deposit Rs 1 lakh into the High Court Employees Medical Welfare Fund within three days.
 
(With agency inputs)

Topics : Punjab & Haryana HC Punjab High Court BS Web Reports Haryana

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 08 2025 | 3:57 PM IST

