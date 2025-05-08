Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 02:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / What did Owaisi advise govt after 'Operation Sindoor' in all-party meet?

What did Owaisi advise govt after 'Operation Sindoor' in all-party meet?

Following the all-party meet today, Member of Parliament from Hyderabad, Asaduddin Owaisi, said he demanded actions against Pakistan to weaken its economy further, which is already in crisis

Asaduddin Owaisi, Asaduddin, Owaisi

The Member of Parliament from Hyderabad said he also demanded actions against Pakistan to weaken its economy further, which is already in crisis. (Photo: PTI)

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian government today held a high-level all-party meeting to brief political leaders on the ongoing Operation Sindoor — India’s military response to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people on April 22.
 
Among the political leaders invited was AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who attended the meeting today. Following the meeting, he urged the government to launch a global campaign against The Resistance Front (TRF), a terror outfit akin to Lashkar-e-Taiba.
 
“I have complimented our armed forces and the government for Operation Sindoor. I also suggested that we should run a global campaign against The Resistance Front. I also suggested that the government should request the USA to designate it (TRF) as a terrorist organisation. We should also make efforts to grey-list Pakistan in FATF,” he said after the meeting.
 
 

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi

'Proud of our armed forces': Opposition leaders hail Operation Sindoor

Asaduddin Owaisi, Asaduddin, Owaisi

Owaisi seeks effective response to Pahalgam terror attack, demands probe

Asaduddin Owaisi,Owaisi

'Your mother killed by terrorists: Owaisi to Bhutto on 'blood flow' remarks

Asaduddin Owaisi, Asaduddin, Owaisi

Owaisi distributes black armbands at mosque to protest Pahalgam attack

Asaduddin Owaisi, Owaisi, Asaduddin

'My voice too loud?' Owaisi slams govt for all-party terror briefing snub

The Member of Parliament from Hyderabad said he also demanded actions against Pakistan to weaken its economy further, which is already in crisis. 
 
Pakistan was removed from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) watchlist in 2022 after being listed for four years. FATF is an intergovernmental body that sets global standards on anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism.
 
Owaisi urged the central government to press the US to designate the TRF as a terrorist organisation. 
 
What Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Rijiju said
 
Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP and Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge said the opposition has extended its support to the government on the ongoing tensions with Pakistan. 
 
“In the meeting, we heard what they (Centre) had to say. They also said that certain confidential information cannot be shared outside. We told them that we are all with the government,” he said.
 
Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi also replied on the same lines. “We have extended our full support to the government. As Mallikarjun Khargeji said, they (the government) said that there are a few things that we don't want to discuss,” he said.
 
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed the all-party meeting that Indian strikes under Operation Sindoor had killed at least 100 terrorists, PTI reported, citing sources.

More From This Section

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Operation Sindoor LIVE updates: India's response was targeted, measured, says Jaishankar

Army, Soilder, Kathua

Tension soars after strikes: Border states shut schools, cancel leaves

Helicopter crash

Six dead, 1 injured as helicopter crashes in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi

Supreme Court

SC defers hearing on PILs seeking to bring political parties under RTI

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Govt to launch nationwide farm awareness drive from May 29: Shivraj Chouhan

Topics : Rajnath Singh Narendra Modi Asaduddin Owaisi Operation Sindoor Pahalgam attack Indian Army India Pakistan relations Howdy Modi BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 08 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchGSEB SSC Class 10th ResultsCanara Bank Q4 Results 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayTN Board Class 12th Results 2025Operation Sindoor LIVEQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon