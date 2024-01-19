Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

SC refuses to interfere with AIADMK resolution expelling OPS, his aides

The bench said interfering with the resolution would amount to allowing the suit pending before the civil court

Supreme Court of India. Photo: ANI

Supreme Court of India. Photo: ANI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2024 | 12:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to interfere with a Madras High Court order rejecting pleas of O Panneerselvam and his supporters against the AIADMK general council resolution expelling them from the party.
A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta told senior advocate K K Venugopal and other senior counsel appearing for Panneerselvam and his supporters that it is not inclined to interfere with the high court order.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The bench said interfering with the resolution would amount to allowing the suit pending before the civil court.
"If we interfere at this juncture, it will create huge chaos. To us it appears, there is a split, it will work itself out. Sometimes, it's better to let things work themselves out. Sorry, we are not inclined to interfere with the high court order," the bench said.
The top court, however, directed for expeditious hearing of the pending suits and gave liberty to Panneerselvam (OPS) and his aides to move application for consolidation of all the suits.
OPS and his supporters have moved the top court challenging the August 25, 2023 order of the Madras High Court by which it had dismissed all the appeals filed by them against the March 28, 2023 verdict of the single judge.
OPS and his supporters in the high court have challenged abolition of post of coordinator and joint coordinator posts, revival of the general secretary posts and their expulsion from the party in July 11, 2022 general council resolutions.

Also Read

AIADMK chief Palaniswami accuses DMK's partners of being 'servile'

Ensure safety measures in firecracker factories: Palaniswami urges TN govt

AIADMK general secy Palaniswami to chair key meet in Chennai tomorrow

'BJP's like the camel in tent' Sibal's dig after AIADMK walks out of NDA

PM Modi, Stalin condole death of DMDK chief and actor Vijayakanth

First image of Ram Lalla idol from temple's sanctum sanctorum revealed

New Aadhaar rule may allow online mobile number change; check all updates

President Murmu to present Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar on Monday

SC to see if nuns, priests working as teachers entitled for I-T exemption

Vadodara boat capsize: FIR filed, manager, staff of boating firm booked

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Supreme Court DMK-AIADMK AIADMK row south india Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 19 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVEICSI CSEET Results 2024 NiftyICC Under 19 World Cup 2024Ram Temple inaugurationBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon