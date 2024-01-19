New Aadhaar rule may allow online mobile number change; check all updates

Aadhaar news: The The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has recently issued revised guidelines for updating Aadhaar cards, aiming to simplify the process and introduce flexibility for cardholders. These changes, encompassing both online and offline methods, come through an amendment to the Aadhaar (Enrolment and Update) Rules.

Online and offline update options

Under the new rules, Aadhaar cardholders now have the flexibility to update information either online or offline. The Central Identities Data Repository (CIDR) can be updated by visiting the nearest Aadhaar Seva Kendra, using the mobile application, or accessing the UIDAI website. Unlike the previous 2016 rules, which primarily allowed online address updates, the revised guidelines have removed such restrictions, potentially enabling online updates for various details, including mobile numbers.

New enrolment forms

The current forms for Aadhaar enrolment and updates have been replaced with new ones tailored for different categories:

Form 1: For resident individuals and non-resident individuals (with proof of address in India) aged 18 years and above, used for enrolment and updates.

Form 2: Specifically for NRIs with address proof outside India, used for enrolment and updates.

Form 3: Designed for the enrolment of children aged between 5 and below 18 years (resident or NRI having an Indian address).

Form 4: Intended for NRI children with addresses outside India.

Form 5: For resident or NRI children below five years of age, used for enrolment or updates in Aadhaar.

Form 6: Utilised by NRI children (having an address outside India) aged below five years.

Form 7: Employed by resident foreign nationals aged above 18 years, seeking enrollment or updates with details such as foreign passport, OCI Card, and valid long-term visa.

Form 8: Utilised by resident foreign nationals aged below 18 years.

Form 9: Designated for the cancellation of Aadhaar numbers upon reaching 18 years of age.

Update after 10 years

A significant change allows Aadhaar cardholders to update documents or information 10 years after the date of Aadhaar number generation. The update can be done online or by submitting a form at the enrollment centre.

Important considerations when updating Aadhaar card

If an individual's age is declared without documentary proof, only the year of declared or approximate birth will be printed on the Aadhaar card.

Complete date of birth on the Aadhaar card requires documentary proof.

Aadhaar enrolment or updates can be based on document verification or confirmation by the Head of Family (HoF), where the HoF must provide Aadhaar details and sign Form 1.

For NRIs providing a non-Indian mobile number, no SMS/text message will be sent, as per Form 1 guidelines.

Valid Indian passport is the only acceptable Proof of Identity (POI) for NRIs.

