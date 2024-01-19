Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

President Murmu to present Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar on Monday

This year, the WCD ministry took special measures to increase nominations by issuing advertisements in regional and national newspapers, the statement said

President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2024 | 12:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

President Droupadi Murmu will on Monday present the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to 19 children for their exceptional achievements, an official statement said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the award winners on Tuesday, it said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The children, comprising nine boys and 10 girls, hail from 18 states and Union Territories, including 2 aspirational districts.
The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, 2024 will be given in six categories -- art and culture (7), bravery (1), innovation (1), science and technology (1), social service (4), and sports (5), according to the statement.
Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani will also interact with the children in the presence of Minister of State, Dr. Munjpara Mahendrabhai, the WCD ministry said.
The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, a government initiative, aims to recognise and celebrate the exceptional achievements of children aged 5 to 18 years. Each awardee will receive a medal and a certificate.
This year, the WCD ministry took special measures to increase nominations by issuing advertisements in regional and national newspapers, the statement said.
The National Award Portal remained open for nominations for an extended period from May 9 to September 15. Efforts were made to publicise the awards at various levels, including Gram Panchayats and Municipalities, the ministry said.
In a bid to ensure the selection process' transparency and integrity, Artificial Intelligence was employed for data crawling over the past two years, it said.
The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) was also consulted to recommend deserving candidates.
To verify claims and maintain the rigour of the selection process, multiple layers were implemented, including scrutiny by district magistrates and domain experts.
A screening committee, comprising experts in diverse fields such as social service, environment, science, technology, art and culture, and sports, examined the shortlisted profiles, the statement said.

Also Read

Smriti Irani opposes menstruation leave policy, says it's 'not a handicap'

BCCI media rights auction on August 31: Disney Star, Sony and Jio in fray

Meet Akash Anand, the successor of Mayawati in Bahujan Samaj Party

RML Hospital to open speciality OPD for transgenders on PM Modi's birthday

Centre taking steps to promote AYUSH system of medicine: MoS Mahendrabhai

SC to see if nuns, priests working as teachers entitled for I-T exemption

Vadodara boat capsize: FIR filed, manager, staff of boating firm booked

First image of Ram Lalla idol from temple's sanctum sanctorum revealed

NDRF to observe 2024 as year of CBRN preparedness, response

Fine over high fee, 16 years age limit: New coaching centre norms explained

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Artificial intelligence Smriti Irani President of India Modi govt India Prime Minister

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 19 2024 | 12:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVEICSI CSEET Results 2024 NiftyICC Under 19 World Cup 2024Ram Temple inaugurationBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon