SC registry refuses urgent listing of Arvind Kejriwal's bail extension plea

The Supreme Court registry on Wednesday refused the urgent listing of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal 's plea seeking a seven-day extension of his interim bail to undergo medical tests.

The registry rejected the application, stating that Kejriwal was given the option to approach the trial court for regular bail, making the plea inadmissible.

The development comes a day after a vacation bench told Kejriwal’s advocate Abhishek Singhvi that the decision on the listing can be taken by the CJI as the judgement has been reserved in the main matter. The bench consisted of Justices JK Maheshwari and KV Viswanathan.

Kejriwal has sought extension of his interim bail by seven days to undergo a host of medical tests, including a PET-CT scan, in view of his “sudden and unexplained weight loss coupled with high ketone levels”.

The Delhi CM is scheduled to surrender back to his Tihar jail remand on June 2. He was granted an interim bail in the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam on May 10 in view of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. The top court granted bail to the AAP chief to campaign in the elections but imposed certain conditions on him.

Besides the June 2 surrender deadline, the bail conditions also include Kejriwal not participating in any official duties, furnishing bail bonds, not commenting on the case in front of the media, among other things.

The Delhi liquor policy case pertains to the alleged irregularities in the execution of the Delhi government’s now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22. The Kejriwal-led government is accused of taking bribes in exchange for tweaking the policy for certain businessmen.