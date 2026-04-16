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Home / India News / SC rejects plea on guidelines for Ashoka Chakra display on national flag

SC rejects plea on guidelines for Ashoka Chakra display on national flag

A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi told the petitioner, who appeared in person, to do something constructive for society

Supreme Court, SC

Supreme Court (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2026 | 12:09 PM IST

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The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a plea seeking a direction to the Centre and others to frame guidelines for the display of the Ashoka Chakra on the national flag.

A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi told the petitioner, who appeared in person, to do something constructive for society.

"There is no need to be so emotional about these things. Your idea is good. You have informed the authorities. Now it is for the authorities to see what they want to do," the CJI told the petitioner.

 

"You do some constructive work for society," the bench said.

The petitioner showed a picture of the Ashoka Chakra installed at a roundabout in Varanasi, but the bench refused to entertain the plea.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 12:09 PM IST

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