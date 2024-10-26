Business Standard
SC stays HC order of Rs 1 lakh cost on advocate for wasting court's time

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan issued limited notice on whether adverse remarks made by the high court against advocate Mehmood Pracha need to be expunged

The high court had also noted that Pracha appeared in the matter wearing his coat and band and argued the matter without informing the court that he was appearing in person (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 3:01 PM IST

The Supreme Court has stayed an order of the Allahabad High Court which imposed costs of Rs 1 lakh on an advocate for wasting the court's "precious time" and arguing a case wearing a lawyer's robe and a band despite being a petitioner in-person.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan issued limited notice on whether adverse remarks made by the high court against advocate Mehmood Pracha need to be expunged.

"Issue notice for the limited purpose as to why the observations made by the high court against the petitioner be not expunged and why the order imposing cost be not set aside, returnable on December 9, 2024.

 

"Meanwhile, the impugned order dated September 10, 2024, to the extent of imposition of cost shall remain stayed," the bench directed.

Pracha moved the top court against an order of the Allahabad High Court which found him guilty of wasting "precious time" for filing a petition which was already filed before Delhi High Court.

The high court had also noted that Pracha appeared in the matter wearing his coat and band and argued the matter without informing the court that he was appearing in person.

It had imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh on Pracha.

"In light of the fact that this writ petition has been wrongly filed and has resulted in the loss of precious time of this court coupled with the inappropriate methodology adopted by the petitioner appearing in person, this writ petition is dismissed with cost payable for the sum of Rs 1,00,000.

"This cost shall be paid to the Uttar Pradesh State Legal Services Authority within a period of 30 days from the date. In the event the cost is not paid, Registrar General is directed to take necessary action for recovery of the same in accordance with law," the high court had said.

Pracha had moved the high court seeking entire videography and CCTV footage pertaining to the conduct of elections at Rampur Lok Sabha Constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 3:01 PM IST

