Business Standard
Home / India News / Delhi riots case: Expeditiously hear Sharjeel Imam bail plea, says SC

Delhi riots case: Expeditiously hear Sharjeel Imam bail plea, says SC

A bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and S C Sharma said it was not inclined to entertain the plea

Supreme Court, SC

Supreme Court (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 2:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Friday told the Delhi High Court to expeditiously hear the bail plea of student activist Sharjeel Imam in an Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) case related to Delhi riots which took place in February 2020.

A bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and S C Sharma said it was not inclined to entertain the plea, which also sought bail under Article 32 of the Constitution.

Imam's counsel, senior advocate Siddharth Dave, said the bail plea had been pending since 2022 while clarifying he was not pressing for bail at the present stage.

The top court noted the high court would be hearing the case on November 25.

 

"This being the writ petition filed under Article 32 of the constitution, we are not inclined to entertain the same. However, petitioner shall be at liberty to request the high court to hear the bail application as expeditiously as possible preferably on November 25, as fixed by the high court. The high court shall consider the said request," held the bench.

Imam and several others were booked under the stringent provisions UAPA and the Indian Penal Code for allegedly being the masterminds of the "larger conspiracy" behind the February 2020 riots, which left 53 people dead and over 700 injured. The violence erupted during the protests against the CAA and NRC.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Supreme Court, Benami Act

Journalists no longer need law degrees to cover Supreme Court, CJI rules

Supreme Court, SC

Aadhaar card not a valid document for determining someone's age: SC

Justice Sanjiv Khanna

Justice Sanjiv Khanna is new Chief Justice of India, to take oath on Nov 11

Supreme Court, SC

Those affected can come to court: SC on contempt against state demolitions

Supreme Court, SC

SC rejects plea alleging contempt of demolition order by three states

Topics : Supreme Court Delhi Delhi High Court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 2:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon