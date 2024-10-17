Business Standard
Home / India News / SC to consider plea for restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood

SC to consider plea for restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood

"There is an MA (Miscellaneous Application) for conferring statehood. It was noted (in last year's judgement) that it has to be time-bound," the senior lawyer said

Supreme Court, SC

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 4:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Thursday said it will consider listing a plea seeking time-bound restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for applicants, urged a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra that the plea needed an urgent hearing.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"There is an MA (Miscellaneous Application) for conferring statehood. It was noted (in last year's judgement) that it has to be time-bound," the senior lawyer said.

"I will deal with it," the CJI said.

The fresh application was filed by Zahoor Ahmad Bhat, an academician, and Khurshaid Ahmad Malik, a socio-political activist, in Jammu and Kashmir.

 

On December 11, 2023, the Supreme Court had unanimously upheld the revocation of Article 370 of the Constitution, which accorded a special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, in 2019 and ordered that assembly elections be held there by September 2024. The court had also said that Jammu and Kashmir's statehood should be restored "at the earliest".


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

SC, Supreme Court

Supreme Court to hear plea for restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood

Supreme Court, SC

Supreme Court declares Section 6A of Citizenship Act, 1955 constitutional

Lady justice

Justice will no longer be 'blind': Supreme Court embraces new symbolism

Justice Sanjiv Khanna

CJI Chandrachud names Justice Sanjiv Khanna as successor; approval pending

Supreme Court, SC

Banks can claim deductions for broken period interest: Supreme Court

Topics : Supreme Court Jammu and Kashmir

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 4:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPOGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEOctober Full Moon Day 2024IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon