BMW car, cash seized from Hemant Soren's Delhi home, CM 'missing': Updates

Following a day-long operation at Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's Delhi residence, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized Rs 36 lakh cash and a BMW registered under a "benami" name along with some "incriminating" documents, the officials said on Tuesday.

The federal agency, on Monday, had searched the 5/1 Shanti Niketan residence of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader in south Delhi. The matter pertains to an ongoing probe by the agency in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam. The seized BMW has an HR (Haryana) number plate.

READ: Jharkhand Governor slams CM Soren; Section 144 imposed in some areas 1)The development followed as the agency approached Soren at his Delhi residence for questioning in the matter, but he said that he could not be located. The agency has issued a fresh summons to Soren for questioning on January 29 or 31. This is the tenth summons issued to the Jharkhand CM by the ED.

2)Notably, while Soren's current whereabouts are unknown, he has told the probe agency that he will record his statement before them at 1 pm on Wednesday at his residence. He also alleged that questioning him at this time was a "political agenda to disrupt the functioning of the state government." Soren's statement followed as various Opposition parties alleged the misuse of the probe agencies by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government for political vendetta.

3)Notably, amid the brewing political situation, Jharkhand Governor, CP Radhakrishnan, on Tuesday, said that Section 144 has been imposed in a 100-metre radius of CM's residence in Ranchi, Rajbhavan and ED's office. "…there is information about protests, demonstrations, rallies etc., by various organisations/parties. The possibility of such programs causing disruption…creating law and order problems and disturbing public peace cannot be ruled out," the official order said, imposing the curfew.

4)Meanwhile, the state Governor criticised the attitude of the ruling party workers after they staged a protest outside the ED office in Ranchi. "Just as no one has information about the Chief Minister, similarly I too do not have information. We are also waiting for the CM's response; the attitude of the ruling party workers is not good," he said.

5)Notably, all the legislators of the JMM-led ruling government have been asked not to leave Ranchi. A meeting has also been called on Tuesday to discuss the political situation, according to a JMM official. When asked about the CM's whereabouts, the official expressed ignorance.

