Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Money laundering case: ED writes to Jharkhand CM seeking his availability

The agency has sought a response from the chief minister by December 31, failing which it will initiate further legal action under the provisions of the anti-money laundering law

Hemant Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Ranchi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2023 | 10:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a letter-cum-summons to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren seeking his availability for questioning in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam, official sources said on Saturday.
Soren, 48, has been asked by the central agency to inform the investigating officer of the case about the date, venue and time of his choice so that his statement can be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The agency has sought a response from the chief minister by December 31, failing which it will initiate further legal action under the provisions of the anti-money laundering law.
This is the seventh notice or summons issued to Soren but he has never deposed before the ED. The first was issued for August 14. He had filed a petition before the Supreme Court and then the Jharkhand High Court seeking protection from the ED action and terming the summons "unwarranted".
Both the courts had dismissed his petition.
Soren had claimed in the High Court that the summons was issued out of malice and false allegations had been levelled against him with the sole motive of creating political uncertainty and unrest in Jharkhand.
The probe pertains to a "huge racket of illegal change of ownership of land by the mafia" in Jharkhand, according to the ED.
The agency has arrested 14 people in the case, including 2011-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Chhavi Ranjan who had earlier served as the director of the state social welfare department and deputy commissioner of Ranchi.
The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader was questioned by the ED in November last year in another money laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining in the state.

Also Read

ED issues summons to J'khand CM Hemant Soren in money laundering case

Jharkhand CM Soren moves SC against ED summons in money laundering case

Jharkhand HC dismisses Hemant Soren's petition against ED summons

SC refuses to entertain Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's plea against ED summons

Jharkhand BJP chief booked for 'derogatory' remarks against CM Hemant Soren

Cong, APP seek action against Sunburn fest organiser for hurting sentiments

Blast near Israel embassy: Police register FIR against 'unknown' persons

Police questions passengers of Nicaragua-bound flight sent back by France

Home Ministry declares Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Landa as terrorist

PM to virtually flag off Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat service from Ayodhya

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Enforcement Directorate Hemant Soren Jharkhand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2023 | 10:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTata Coffee-Tata Consumer MergerIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Yash Raj Films RevenueBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon