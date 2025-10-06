Monday, October 06, 2025 | 12:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Supreme Court questions Sonam Wangchuk's plea, assures wife access in jail

The Supreme Court asked why Sonam Wangchuk's team had not approached the High Court first in his NSA detention case and assured his wife access to him in Jodhpur jail

The proceedings follow a plea filed by Angmo last week, seeking her husband’s immediate release. (Photo: PT)

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 11:56 AM IST

The Supreme Court on Monday questioned why climate activist Sonam Wangchuk’s legal team had not approached the High Court before filing a plea in the apex court against his detention under the National Security Act (NSA), Bar & Bench reported.
 
A bench hearing the matter asked Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Wangchuk, “Which high court?” and directed that the question be addressed in the next hearing.

Wife to get access to Wangchuk

The court also questioned why a copy of the detention order could not be served to Wangchuk’s wife. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta responded that while there was no objection in principle, authorities wanted to avoid giving grounds for challenging the detention.
 
 
The bench assured that Wangchuk’s wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, would be granted access and listed the case for further hearing on October 14. 

The solicitor general informed the court that Wangchuk had already met his lawyer and brother in jail, while his wife’s request for a meeting was under consideration. When asked when the last request was made, Sibal said it was on Friday. The bench instructed the prison authorities to follow standard access procedures.

Petition challenges NSA detention

The proceedings follow a plea filed by Angmo last week, seeking her husband’s immediate release. Wangchuk, known for his environmental activism in Ladakh, was detained under the NSA after protests in Leh earlier this month that left five people dead.
 
In her plea, Angmo challenged the legality of the detention, sought immediate access to her husband, and requested that the detention order be shared with the family. She also urged the court to direct that Wangchuk receive medical care, food, and clothing, citing concerns over his health and lack of communication from prison authorities.

‘Reports used to create a narrative’

The solicitor general told the bench that Wangchuk had informed the medical officer he was not on any medication and argued that “reports of deprivation” were being used to create a media narrative.
 
Angmo also appealed to the court to ensure that members of the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Leh (HIAL), founded by Wangchuk, are not harassed by authorities. She termed the detention “unconstitutional” and sought his immediate release.

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 11:56 AM IST

