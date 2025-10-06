Monday, October 06, 2025 | 08:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Advocate tries throwing shoe at Chief Justice of India; suspended by BCI

Advocate tries throwing shoe at Chief Justice of India; suspended by BCI

In its suspension notice, the BCI said that Kishore's conduct was "inconsistent" with the council's rules and the dignity of the court, and therefore he was being suspended immediately

Managing the SC crisis: Bar Council forms team; Congress takes on Modi

Later in the day, 71-year-old Kishore was allowed to go after being questioned by the Delhi Police for more than three hours, as the Supreme Court registrar refused to press charges against him on the instructions of the CJI, sources said.

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 8:17 PM IST

The Bar Council of India on Monday suspended a lawyer who hurled an object at the Chief Justice of India, Justice B R Gavai, inside the courtroom while the CJI was hearing the morning mentioning of lawyers' pleas. The incident happened in the Supreme Court around 11:35 am, when Advocate Rakesh Kishore allegedly removed his shoes and hurled them towards CJI Gavai.
 
Kishore was also heard shouting that India would not tolerate disrespect towards Sanatana Dharma while being escorted out of the courtroom by security personnel.
 
After the brief interruption, CJI Gavai continued with the day’s proceedings. Asking the next lawyer to make submissions, the CJI remarked, “Don’t get distracted. We are not distracted by this.”
 
 
In its suspension notice, the BCI said that Kishore’s conduct was “inconsistent” with the council’s rules and the dignity of the court, and therefore he was being suspended immediately.
 
During the suspension period, the advocate cannot appear, act, plead or practise before any court, tribunal or authority in India. Disciplinary proceedings will be initiated, and a show-cause notice will be issued asking the advocate to explain within 15 days why the suspension should not continue, according to the BCI’s rules.

Kishore’s actions are being attributed to retaliation against the CJI’s remarks in a case related to the restoration of a seven-foot beheaded statue of Lord Vishnu at Khajuraho. CJI Gavai had allegedly asked the petitioner to “go and ask the deity itself” to do something about the missing head.
 
“You say you are a staunch devotee of Lord Vishnu. So go and pray now. It’s an archaeological site and ASI needs to give permission…,” Gavai is alleged to have remarked.
 
The statement caused a huge uproar on social media, following which the CJI said that he respected all religions. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta supported the CJI, saying that the statement had been blown out of proportion.
 
In a statement on Monday, SG Mehta said that the hurling of the shoe towards CJI Gavai was “a result of misinformation on social media.” During the day, several lawyers’ associations and political parties condemned the incident.
 
In a statement, the Supreme Court Bar Association said that Kishore’s “intemperate behaviour is utterly unbecoming of an officer of the court and strikes at the very foundation of mutual respect that underpins the relationship between the Bench and the Bar.”

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 8:08 PM IST

