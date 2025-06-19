Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 02:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / SC transfers probe against Tamil Nadu ADGP to CB-CID, tosses HC order

SC transfers probe against Tamil Nadu ADGP to CB-CID, tosses HC order

A bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Manmohan requested the Madras High Court chief justice to transfer cases involving the ADGP to another bench

Supreme Court, SC

On Wednesday, the top court grilled the Tamil Nadu government over the suspension of Jayaram, who was directed to be arrested by the Madras High Court. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 1:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Thursday transferred investigation against ADGP H M Jayaram to the CB-CID after the Tamil Nadu government said it wants his suspension to continue till probe in the kidnapping case allegedly involving him is over.

A bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Manmohan requested the Madras High Court chief justice to transfer cases involving the ADGP to another bench.

It also set aside the directive of the high court asking police to take Jayaram in custody in connection with the kidnapping case. 

Earlier, in the day the top court asked the Tamil Nadu government to apprise it on whether it can transfer investigation against Jayaram to special branch or CID after the state said it wants his suspension to continue till probe in kidnapping case allegedly involving him is over.

 

The bench was told by senior advocate Siddharth Dave, appearing for the Tamil Nadu government, that Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jayaram's suspension was not pursuant to the June 16 order of the high court in kidnapping case and there are other allegations as well against him.

Also Read

gavel

SC protects Kerala journo booked for defamation of politician on YT video

Kamal Haasans' Thug Life 2025

'Rule of law demands it': SC backs Thug Life movie release in Karnataka

Kapil Sibal, Kapil, Sibal

Cash discovery row: Govt wants to control judges' appointments, says Sibal

separation, divorce, alimony

Divorced wife to get ₹50,000/month, house: SC lays down new alimony rules

Mukesh Ambani

SC rejects plea to revoke Z+ security cover for Ambani, warns petitioner

Dave said it is within the rules that Jayaram can be suspended pending investigation in a criminal case against him.

The bench told Dave that it is also looking forward to transferring the kidnapping case pending before the high court judge to another judge of the high court. 

Dave said although he does not want to comment on the high court judge dealing with the kidnapping case allegedly involving Jayaram, he has been bringing all sorts of cases into this matter.

The bench asked Dave to seek instruction on transferring the investigation to a special bench or the CID during the course of the day and inform the court.

On Wednesday, the top court grilled the Tamil Nadu government over the suspension of Jayaram, who was directed to be arrested by the Madras High Court.

The apex court was informed by the state government's counsel that the officer was taken into custody and released on Tuesday at around 5 pm but was placed under suspension.

On June 16, the high court directed Tamil Nadu Police to take Jayaram in custody in connection with a kidnapping case involving a girl and a boy on April 5. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Israel, Hezbollah

LIVE news updates: Hezbollah commander killed in Lebanon drone strike

Omar Abdullah, Omar

Indian evacuees from Iran flag issues with J&K buses; CM Abdullah responds

artificial intelligence, AI, GenAI

18 growth arenas McKinsey says could fuel India's global rise by 2040

Rain, Delhi Rains, Monsoon

Delhi to launch ₹3.21 crore artificial rain project: How it will be done

Traffic, Traffic jam, Gurugram Traffic

Pune Palkhi 2025: Check routes, traffic updates, safety guidelines and more

Topics : Supreme Court Tamil Nadu government Tamil Nadu

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 1:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDividend TodayPremier League 2025 ScheduleLatest News LIVERSOS 10th 12th Result 2025 OutGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon