Friday, June 13, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / SC rejects plea to revoke Z+ security cover for Ambani, warns petitioner

SC rejects plea to revoke Z+ security cover for Ambani, warns petitioner

A Supreme Court bench today expressed concern over the repeated filing of what it called "frivolous" and "vexatious" petitions against industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his family

Mukesh Ambani

The bench comprising Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice Manmohan observed that the Z+ category protection extended to Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani, and their children, will remain in place both across India and overseas. Image: Bloomberg

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 2:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking the withdrawal of Z+ security cover for industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his family, warning the petitioner against filing similar pleas in the future.
 
The bench comprising Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice Manmohan observed that the Z+ category protection extended to Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani, and their children, will remain in place both across India and overseas. The security expenses, as per the Court’s earlier orders, are to be borne by the Ambani family.
 
The petition was filed by Bikash Saha, who sought clarification on the Court’s February 2023 order that upheld earlier directions allowing security for the Ambanis. Saha had previously approached courts over the issue, including through public interest litigation (PIL) in the Tripura High Court, which had been set aside by the apex court.
 
 
Saha’s counsel argued that threat assessments should not be treated as permanent and called for periodic review.
 
Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the Ambani family, strongly objected to the petition. He argued that the matter had already been decided and the petitioner had no connection to the case. “Please see the Respondents 2 to 6 in the appeal… so this gentleman has nothing to do with us,” Rohatgi told the bench. “He first filed a PIL in Tripura in regards to our security for which we get from the Government of India, for which we pay. That matter came here, the Union brought it here, the Supreme Court passed strictures saying he has no business in doing all this… After that, he filed another clarification, which was also disposed of by this Court.”

Also Read

SC, Supreme Court

SC grants bail to Andhra Pradesh journalist in offensive remarks case

Burnt cash at Justice Yashwant Varma house

Cash row: Congress seeks SC report on allegations against Justice Varma

Supreme Court, SC

SC refuses to quash Pocso charges against judge, cites shocking allegations

CCPA, Central Consumer Protection Authority, ORDER, JUSTICE, COURT ORDER

SC refuses to quash FIR against ex-judge accused of raping minor daughter

Supreme Court, SC

Supreme Court sets aside Delhi HC order of disqualifying NCISMC chairperson

   

Court warns against repeated ‘frivolous’ pleas 

The bench expressed concern over the repeated filing of what it called “frivolous” and “vexatious” petitions. Justice Manmohan remarked: “What we want to understand, is the Supreme Court to decide who is to be given what security? This is something new which has popped up. New genre of jurisprudence. Is this our domain?... Who are you to decide the threat perception? Government of India will decide that, no? Tomorrow, if some mishap happens, will you take responsibility? Or will the Court take responsibility for it?”
 
The bench further warned against misuse of the judicial process. “No arm twisting of the Court’s process. Don’t do this, this is very serious and we are warning you. Don’t think there is a goldmine to be snatched over here and we are not here to facilitate your process.”
 
The bench noted that the petitioner had no locus standi in the matter and recalled the Supreme Court’s earlier directions, which had already dismissed similar pleas. Despite that, Saha had “ventured to file a similar prayer time and again.”
 

Bench upholds threat assessment

 
The Court also rejected the argument from the applicant’s counsel that the security personnel could be better utilised for national security purposes. It held that the threat perception had been assessed by the government.
 
In its concluding order, the bench stated: “We refuse to entertain this miscellaneous application, observing that Z+ security cover offered to the Respondents 2 to 6 will continue to be given. We warn the petitioner to not to indulge in similar exercise in future, failing which this Court shall consider imposing exemplary cost.”

More From This Section

Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President

China's Xi Jinping condoles loss of lives in Ahmedabad plane crash

Omar Abdullah, Omar

Israel's attack on Iran 'totally unjustified', says Omar Abdullah

Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Plane Crash

Air India Ahmedabad plane crash LIVE updates: PM Modi meets plane crash survivor, injured victims

ADB

ADB approves $109.97 million loan to boost employability in Gujarat

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED conducts fresh searches in Bihar govt tenders' irregularities case

Topics : Supreme Court Mukesh Ambani security BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 2:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael Strike on Iran's Nuclear SitesGold-Silver Price TodaySunjay Kapoor DeathAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon