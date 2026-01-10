Punjab CM aims to turn 2nd phase of anti-drug drive into mass movement

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday urged AAP leaders, workers and cadres to intensify efforts to turn the second phase of the anti-drug campaign, 'Yudh Nashean Virudh', into a mass movement.

He said Punjab is leading the nation's decisive fight against drugs with people's support.

Addressing a Lok Milni in Bathinda, Mann said the state government has launched the second phase of the campaign to completely eradicate drugs from Punjab.

He said 28,000 drug peddlers have been booked over the past year, with a conviction rate of 88 per cent, which has boosted public confidence in the drive.

The enthusiasm of the people shows we are close to winning this fight. Only a mass movement, not just police action, can ensure success, he said.

The chief minister said the campaign aims to protect future generations and will continue until Punjab is completely drug-free.

Highlighting government initiatives, Mann said canal water has reached remote villages, farmers now receive daytime electricity, and 90 per cent of households get free power.

He said more than 61,000 youths have been given government jobs transparently, while 17 toll plazas have been closed, saving the public around Rs 64 lakh daily.

In healthcare, he said 881 Aam Aadmi Clinics have been opened, providing free treatment and medicines.

The upcoming Mukhyamantri Sehat Yojna will allow cashless treatment up to Rs 10 lakh, he said.

On education, Mann said 118 Schools of Eminence have been set up to secure the future of underprivileged children.

Students are being provided free uniforms, free bus service for girls and special coaching for competitive examinations including NEET, JEE, CLAT and NIFT.

He said 265 students cleared JEE Mains, 44 cleared JEE Advanced and 848 cleared NEET examinations.

The chief minister also said the Sadak Surakhya Force has been widely praised across the country and in Parliament for improving road safety in Punjab.