close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Scrap Rs 500 notes to curtail money power in elections: Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu requested the Central government to abolish Rs 500 denomination currency notes as such a move would come in handy during elections to curtail the distribution of money

Press Trust of India Amaravati/New Delhi
N Chandrababu Naidu (former chief minister) is being held responsible for the arrears the state has to pay

N Chandrababu Naidu

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 11:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday requested the Central government to abolish Rs 500 denomination currency notes as such a move would come in handy during elections to curtail the distribution of money.

Speaking at a conference hosted by a private news channel in Delhi, the former Andhra Pradesh chief minister pointed out that India is far ahead of other nations when it comes to digital payments and that demonetising the Rs 500 currency would not be a big problem.

"If you control political corruption or political donations, it will go a long way for the country," he added, among several other issues he touched upon during the interaction.

Everybody in India should achieve middle-class status or above without room for poverty by 2047, Naidu said, adding that creation of wealth is necessary to distribute it to all and eradicating poverty should be the focus of a sustainable economy.

"My vision is to bring India above the poverty line by 2047," Naidu said, adding that the right policies and their timely execution can make India number one in the world economy by beating the United States and China.

According to Naidu, every Indian citizen who is currently living in poor condition can be made a middle-class person by 2040 through public private partnership (PPP) model, where mentoring and providing short-term, medium-term and long-term visions can help achieve this goal, considering that 30 per cent population comprises middle-class families with the figure projected to rise to 60 per cent by 2040.

Also Read

TDP will leave Reddy struggling in home constituency in 2024 polls: Naidu

Do not put your faith in Jagan: TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu tells people

TDP holds Andhra Pradesh govt responsible for Guntur stampede that killed 3

7 TDP workers killed in scuffle during Chandrababu Naidu's rally in Andhra

Polavaram project is synonymous with Y S Rajasekhar Reddy: Andhra CM

Kochi holds greatest promise for adoption of active, shared mobility

Delhi logs 1,095 fresh Covid-19 cases, 6 deaths, positivity rate at 22.74%

Ex-Bihar MP, serving life term for murder of officer, to be freed from jail

Billing policy: Google files appeal against single-judge order of Delhi HC

'India's first village': BRO puts up signboard on entrance of village

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : N Chandrababu Naidu TDP Elections

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 11:41 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Kochi holds greatest promise for adoption of active, shared mobility

Vehicular traffic is seen near ITO, in New Delhi on Wednesday.
5 min read

Indian Tea Association makes fresh appeal for floor price for tea

tea, beverage, cutlery
3 min read

Tata Consumer Products net profit rises 23.5% in January-March quarter

Tata Consumer to replace Gail India in Nifty 50 effective March 31
2 min read

Delhi logs 1,095 fresh Covid-19 cases, 6 deaths, positivity rate at 22.74%

Coronavirus
1 min read

Ex-Bihar MP, serving life term for murder of officer, to be freed from jail

Handcuffs
5 min read

Most Popular

View More

Can India realise its demographic dividend & outperform an ageing China?

India, India population
5 min read

Modi inaugurates Kerala projects worth Rs 3,200 cr; Kochi gets water metro

modi
4 min read

India rules out immediate impact of WTO panel ruling on IT tariffs

World Trade Organisation, WTO
1 min read

LIVE: Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal passes away at 95

Parkash Singh Badal
2 min read

CBI files supplementary charge sheet against Sisodia in excise policy scam

Sisodia
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon