Sea water recedes more than usual in Alappuzha leaving seabed exposed

Photo: Wikipedia

Photo: Wikipedia

Press Trust of India Alappuzha (Kerala)
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 2:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A stretch of the coast near Alappuzha witnessed an unusual phenomenon on Tuesday, where the sea receded from its usual shoreline, leaving a portion of the seabed exposed.
The sea receded approximately 50 metres along a half-kilometre stretch from Purakkad to Ayyankovil near Ambalappuzha, raising concerns among the fishing community.
The affected area, now filled with sludge, has hindered their ability to embark on fishing ventures.
Local MLA H Salam, along with other public representatives, visited the site to assess the situation.
Official sources said district revenue officials visited the area and attributed this occurrence to the "chakara," a distinctive marine phenomenon characterised by the congregation of numerous fish and prawns during specific seasons, often coinciding with mud bank formations.

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 2:06 PM IST

