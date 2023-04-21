close

Search operation continues in J&K's Rajouri, Poonch to hunt down terrorists

A massive search operation started on Thursday following the killing of five army soldiers by terrorists continued on Friday in J&K's Poonch and Rajouri districts

IANS Jammu
Security forces stand guard at the encounter site in Surankote area of Poonch district on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 11:00 AM IST
A massive search operation started on Thursday following the killing of five army soldiers by terrorists continued on Friday in J&K's Poonch and Rajouri districts.

Defence sources said that a large area around and outside the spot, where terrorists attacked an army vehicle, is being combed to hunt down the terrorists.

"The operation is still in progress," sources said.

Terrorists attacked an army vehicle between Bhimber Gali and Poonch in Rajouri district around 3 p.m. on Thursday.

They fired at the vehicle followed by grenade attack which resulted in the vehicle catching fire.

Five soldiers of counter insurgency Rashtriya Rifles identified as Havaldar Mandeep Singh, Sepoy Harkrishan Singh, Lance Naik Kulwant Singh, Sepoy Sewak Singh, all four belonged to Punjab and Lance Naik Debashish of Orissa were martyred in this attack while another soldier was critically injured.

Topics : Indian Army Jammu and Kashmir

First Published: Apr 21 2023 | 11:00 AM IST

