JUST IN
Allahabad HC sentences 43 cops for 7 years in Pilibhit 'fake' encounter
Rajnath lays wreath at National War Memorial on occasion of Vijay Diwas
2 more deaths reported in Bihar hooch tragedy; toll in Saran rises to 28
Himachal CM walk alongside Rahul as Bharat Jodo Yatra completes 100 days
Prez Murmu recalls courage, sacrifice of armed forces on Vijay Diwas
10 yrs of Nirbhaya case: DCW wants Parliament to discuss women's safety
US seeks strong defence ties with India; pumps billions to counter China
Manish Tewari gives 4th adjournment notice in LS on border row with China
World sees Pakistan as 'epicentre' of terrorism, says EAM Jaishankar
India in danger of becoming Hindu nationalist State: US Congressman
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Lucknow and Varanasi among four UP cities to be spruced up for G20 events
icon-arrow-left
PM Modi to visit Tripura on Sunday, inaugurate its first dental college
Business Standard

2 civilians killed, 1 injured as Army sentry opens fire in J-K's Rajouri

Two civilians were killed and one person was injured when an Army sentry allegedly opened fire on them in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday morning, officials said

Topics
Jammu and Kashmir | Indian Army | civilian deaths

Press Trust of India  |  Rajouri/Jammu 

Photo: IANS
File Image | Photo: IANS

Two civilians were killed and one person was injured when an Army sentry allegedly opened fire on them in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday morning, officials said.

The victims, who were reportedly working as porters with the Army, were approaching the alpha gate of an Army camp in the district around 6.15 am when they were fired upon, they said.

The officials said Shalinder Kumar and Kamal Kishore, both residents of Rajouri, died in the firing, while another person was injured.

The cause of the firing is not yet known, they said, adding that the situation in the area is tense and some agitated people pelted stones at the camp.

Reinforcements have been rushed in and further details are awaited, the officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Jammu and Kashmir

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 10:56 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.