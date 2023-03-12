JUST IN
Business Standard

Weapons, narcotics seized near LoC in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir

Army troops guarding the Line of Control (LoC) recovered small arms and narcotics from Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

Topics
Narcotics Control Bureau | Narcotics

Press Trust of India  |  Rajouri/Jammu 

terrorism, terrorists, arms, ammunitions
Representational

Army troops guarding the Line of Control (LoC) recovered small arms and narcotics from Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

Two pistols, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and heroin was among the recoveries made, they said.

They said the recovery was made by the troops from the forward area of Lam in Nowshera sector during an early morning search operation.

The operation was still going on and further details were awaited, the officials said.

First Published: Sun, March 12 2023. 10:12 IST

