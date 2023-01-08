Death toll in Dhangri terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir climbs to seven

-
The death toll in the terrorist attack on Dhangri village of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri has risen to seven with one more civilian succumbing to injuries at a hospital here on Sunday, officials said.
Prince Sharma, who was in his early 20s, died at the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital Jammu, where he was shifted for specialised treatment along with several others after getting critically injured in the firing by terrorists in his village on January 1, the officials said.
The attack on Dhangri had left six people, including Sharma's elder brother Deepak Kumar dead. While four persons were killed and six others injured in the terrorist firing on January 1, two more people were killed and nine others injured in a powerful Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast in the village the next morning. The IED was planted by terrorists in the village before fleeing.
A massive search operation is on to neutralize the terrorists behind the attack.
First Published: Sun, January 08 2023. 09:38 IST
