Srinagar-bound SpiceJet flight returns to Delhi after false cockpit warning

"On April 18, a SpiceJet B737 aircraft operating flight SG-8373 (Delhi-Srinagar) returned to Delhi as the AFT cargo fire light illuminated the cockpit," the spokesperson said

ANI General News
SpiceJet

Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 3:43 PM IST
A Srinagar-bound SpiceJet flight returned to Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport after a false warning, the airline spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"On April 18, a SpiceJet B737 aircraft operating flight SG-8373 (Delhi-Srinagar) returned to Delhi as the AFT cargo fire light illuminated the cockpit," the spokesperson said.

According to the SpiceJet spokesperson, the light was later extinguished upon actions taken by the flight captain.

"Before landing, all operational parameters were observed to be normal and the aircraft landed safely and passengers were deplaned normally," the spokesperson said.

"Subsequently, upon opening of AFT cargo, no sign of fire or smoke was found and based on initial assessment, the warning was observed to be false," the spokesperson added.

Earlier, an Abu Dhabi-bound Etihad Airways flight returned to the Bangalore International Airport shortly after take-off due to a technical issue, the airline said.

The airline said the aircraft did a normal landing at Bangalore airport.

The flight inspection was done and later took off to its destination where it landed this morning.

"Etihad Airways flight EY237 from Bangalore International Airport to Abu Dhabi on April 2, returned to Bangalore Airport shortly after take-off due to a technical issue. The aircraft performed a normal landing in Bangalore. The required technical inspections were completed, and the flight continued to Abu Dhabi, where it landed early this morning," Etihad Airways said in a statement.

Topics : SpiceJet | Delhi

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 3:43 PM IST

