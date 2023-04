Srinagar-bound SpiceJet flight returns to Delhi after false cockpit warning

A Srinagar-bound SpiceJet flight returned to Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport after a false warning, the airline spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"On April 18, a SpiceJet B737 aircraft operating flight SG-8373 (Delhi-Srinagar) returned to Delhi as the AFT cargo fire light illuminated the cockpit," the spokesperson said.

According to the SpiceJet spokesperson, the light was later extinguished upon actions taken by the flight captain.

"Before landing, all operational parameters were observed to be normal and the aircraft landed safely and passengers were deplaned normally," the spokesperson said.

"Subsequently, upon opening of AFT cargo, no sign of fire or smoke was found and based on initial assessment, the warning was observed to be false," the spokesperson added.

Earlier, an Abu Dhabi-bound Etihad Airways flight returned to the Bangalore International Airport shortly after take-off due to a technical issue, the airline said.

Also Read Delhi airport issues advisory to passengers owing to low visibility Jet airways revival hits new snag as banks push back on funding Jet Airways posts Rs 308 cr Q2 net loss, expenses rise to Rs 321 cr Grounded Jet Airways' cabin crew association moves NCLT for liquidation 'Air travel has come roaring back': SpiceJet net profit rises 160% As heatwave spreads, Centre asks states to ensure workers' safety Integration with value chains to help apparel sector register growth: APEC Excise Case: Delhi HC seeks ED's response on Amandeep Singh Dhall bail plea Volkswagen plans to bring its first electric SUV in India next year Congress raises questions over Maharashtra govt's Dharavi project rebidding

The airline said the aircraft did a normal landing at Bangalore airport.

The flight inspection was done and later took off to its destination where it landed this morning.

"Etihad Airways flight EY237 from Bangalore International Airport to Abu Dhabi on April 2, returned to Bangalore Airport shortly after take-off due to a technical issue. The aircraft performed a normal landing in Bangalore. The required technical inspections were completed, and the flight continued to Abu Dhabi, where it landed early this morning," Etihad Airways said in a statement.