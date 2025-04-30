Seven killed as rain-soaked wall collapses at temple in Andhra's Simchalam

Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 08:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rescue operations are underway, with teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and state authorities pressed into service | Image: ANI

Press Trust of India Visakhapatnam
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 8:13 AM IST

Seven people were killed and several others injured when a rain-soaked wall collapsed at the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple here, in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said.

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister V Anitha said preliminary reports indicated that the wall collapse in the temple in Simchalam was triggered by soil loosening due to heavy rains in the area.

Rescue operations are underway, with teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and state authorities pressed into service.

The injured have been shifted to a hospital, officials added.

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 8:12 AM IST

